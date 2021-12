Nearly two years since its last production was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Community Theatre players return with a Christmas-set comedy this weekend. “My Three Angels” is a play by Samuel and Bella Spewack based on a French play. It takes place in French Guiana around the turn of the 20th century, and director Lynn Loula sums up a somewhat complicated and farcical plot, “The convicts are the angels and of course at first we see them as convicts and expect them to be bad and they even have maybe an idea that they might help themselves to some of the things in this store run by the Ducotels. But the Ducotels and the convicts kind of fall in love with each other, they almost become one big family. So when the bad uncle who owns the shop and might be throwing them out comes to town, the three angels save the day.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO