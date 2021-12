Just like any cinematic romance, it was love at first sight for me and my Dr. Martens Women's 2976 Chelsea Boot with Zips ($150). I remember our meet-cute so well: I was on a work trip before the shelter-in-place order went into effect, and a colleague was sporting the coolest boots I've ever seen. (They were the perfect cross between a chunky combat and a sleek Chelsea boot.) After silently fawning over them for hours, I finally asked my colleague where she bought them. "Amazon! I know, right? I was surprised, too! I'll send you the link." I knew that Amazon was a go-to spot for affordable fashion, but my dream pair of boots? I was sold — and it's been sartorial bliss ever since.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO