Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly told the Pittsburgh Steelers that this is his last season with the team and he will most likely retire rather than play elsewhere. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter, Saturday: "Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN."

