Virgil Abloh’s Last Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Honored His Legacy

By Martin Berrios
 5 days ago

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

The fashion community lost a giant in Virgil Abloh last week. His final Louis Vuitton runway show celebrated his legacy with his peers, friends and family in attendance.

As spotted on High Snobiety the luxury French designer unveiled their Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection. The assortment was curated and overseen by the Chicago, Illinois native and would be his last for LV. Naturally the event was the one not to be missed during Art Basel in Miami. In attendance were the likes of Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Jerry Lorenzo and Don C. Additionally Offset of Migos and Kid Cudi walked the runway wearing the pieces from head to toe.

This event was a clear tribute to Virgil’s career as several of his most iconic Louis Vuitton pieces were updated or repurposed. Debuted at the show were several apparel items that meshed his eye for edge and a flamboyant use of the classic LV monogram including leather jackets, tracksuits, letterman jackets, balaclava masks and an assortment of accessories.

When the show was completed the entire Louis Vuitton staff formed together as a clip of Virgil talking was played. “Life is so short that you cant even waste a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do, versus what you can do” it said. Fireworks proceeded to explode paired with a light show that read “Virgil Was Here.” Additionally a vibrant statue of Virgil, holding an LV briefcase and wearing his “Millionaires” sunglasses, also was on site.

You can view footage from the event below. The Spring Summer 2022 Louis Vuitton menswear collection is expected to be in stores next year.

