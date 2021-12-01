McClain: Jonathan Taylor is type of running back Texans need

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. This game was a fairly one-sided affair, with the Buccaneers cruising to an easy victory. QB Daniel Jones looked completely lost at sea, throwing for 167 yards on 38 attempts. Kadarius Toney saw the bulk of Jones’ targets Monday night but wasn’t efficient at all. He caught seven of his 12 targets for 50 yards and 0 touchdowns. Behind him, Darius Slayton was second on the team with seven targets, turning in a 4-37-0 receiving line. Both Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay returned after a few weeks and neither did to help the Giants be competitive. Barkley turned his six rush attempts into 25 scoreless yards and tacked on six catches for 31 yards. Golladay has had a nightmare season in New York and it continued last night. He caught one of his two targets for 12 yards and simply doesn’t look like the same player he was while in Detroit. Outside of Barkley, it’s tough to slot any New York Giant into the starting lineup on your roster.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO