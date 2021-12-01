ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McClain: Jonathan Taylor is type of running back Texans need

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf he’s not searching for a starting quarterback in the offseason, general manager Nick Caserio’s No. 1 priority should be finding a back to improve the NFL’s worst running game. A running back like Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor. Taylor comes to NRG Stadium on Sunday leading the NFL in rushing...

NFL

