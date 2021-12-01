ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Successful 2021 Jingchu Online Show Makes Hardware, Electromechanical, Building Materials Welcomed By Many Countries

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 29, 2021, witnessed the successful conclusion of the "Historical Jingchu Online Show" (Mechanical and Electrical, Hardware and Building Materials) - market activities in Europe, America, and Asia. A total of 43 manufacturing and foreign trade enterprises from hardware tools, machinery equipment, electronics, electrical appliances, building materials, home furnishing, autos, auto...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
AFP

Kaisa share suspension furthers China property sector fears

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms as well as rampant consumer speculation. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet both domestic and foreign repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm in terms of sales but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
WORLD
BoardingArea

The Cost of Traffic Fines For Speeding in Many Countries Worldwide

If you are a reader of The Gate, you likely travel around the world — or at least have been to one other country than the one in which you live — and you might have noticed that the policies and processes pertaining to speeding differ and vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. You have likely witnessed another motorist who was driving significantly faster than the legal posted speed limit — perhaps blasting past you like a meteorite in space — and maybe even getting caught doing so by law enforcement.
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

China creates atmosphere that emboldens military to seize power in Africa: Report

Beijing [China], December 5 (ANI): As Western powers continue to retreat from Africa, China is busy creating an atmosphere that emboldens generals and military cliques to seize power in one of the largest continent in the world, said a media report. In an opinion piece for Al Jazeera, Harvard University...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#Foreign Trade
dallassun.com

Four Chinese military planes enter Taiwan defence zone

Https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4367540Taipei [Taiwan], December 7 (ANI): In yet another instance of growing military threats from Beijing, at least four Chinese military planes on Monday incurred into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), marking the fifth intrusion this month. As reported by Taiwan News, two People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Sonalika clocks highest ever November overall estimated market share of 16 percent with 1.4 percent market share gain

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Growing awareness about technology importance in agriculture has led to rapid innovation in farm equipment solutions. Farmers across the globe are increasingly becoming progressive as the demand for farm mechanisation is also being witnessed even beyond the traditional festive seasons as well. Sonalika Tractors,...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

US Not Panicking Over China's Newfound Military Might

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - Top U.S. defense officials admit recent Chinese military advancements, including the test of a hypersonic weapon system, are reason to worry, only the secretary of defense says if Beijing was hoping to intimidate or scare the U.S., that is not happening. "America isn't a country that...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
dallassun.com

US-China semiconductor war heats up

South Korea is being treated as if it's a vassal of the USA. When will Seoul find the courage to stand up to Uncle Sam's bullying and manipulation?. South Korea's industrial conglomerate SK Hynix recently announced that it was investing in an enormous semiconductor facility in China. The planned factory is a logical business choice. China is the world's largest market for semiconductors, and there are few other countries as dependent upon exports and sales to it than neighbouring South Korea.
FOREIGN POLICY
abc17news.com

Making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory was once unthinkable. But European countries are showing it can work

Earlier this month, Austria took a step once unthinkable for a Western democracy: It announced that Covid-19 vaccinations would become compulsory for its entire population. Up until then, governments around the world had rejected the idea of a universal coronavirus vaccine mandate, opting instead for incentives and other “nudges” to motivate people to get shots. Even in authoritarian states, like China, it is not mandatory policy.
PHARMACEUTICALS
iheart.com

Watch: Pilot Films Eerie Cluster of Lights Over South China Sea

A peculiar piece of footage purportedly filmed by a pilot flying over the South China Sea shows an eerie set of lights that left him baffled, but the odd sight appears to have a terrestrial explanation. The strange scene was reportedly captured by an unnamed witness who submitted the video to the Mutual UFO Network over the weekend. The individual explained that the sighting occurred on November 24th as he was flying over the South China Sea at an altitude of 39,000 feet. In the video, twelve lights in three groups of four can be seen hovering in formation as the pilot marvels that "I don't know what that is" as someone alongside him, presumably his co-pilot, colorfully echoes his amazement.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Why did the USSR detain American pilots who bombed Tokyo

After the famous 'Doolittle Raid', one of the American bombers that had taken part landed on Soviet territory. The crew hoped to leave the USSR immediately but, instead, ended up embarking on a 13-month journey across half the country. On April 18, 1942, the U.S. Air Force attacked Japan for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popular Science

Carbon markets from Kyoto to COP26, explained

Carbon markets and cap and trade programs might not save the world, but in the long run, they can push countries and companies to invest in solar and other green technologies. Quang Nguyen Vinh/PexelsThe new voluntary market will be different from previous endeavors.
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Hyderabad: 44 women stopped at RGI airport for carrying dual visas

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI): As many as 44 women were stopped at Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) airport from travelling to Kuwait as they were found to be having dual visas, informed Inspector Vijay Kumar at RGI airport on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We have registered the...
IMMIGRATION
dallassun.com

Hosted millions of refugees, saved them from massacre when West Pakistan unleashed genocide on East Pakistan: India at UN

New York [US], December 8 (ANI): Underlining India's commitment to the humanitarian protection of refugees, TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, on Tuesday said when West Pakistan unleashed genocide on East Pakistan, India hosted millions of refugees and saved them from the massacre. Speaking at the...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy