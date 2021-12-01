Successful 2021 Jingchu Online Show Makes Hardware, Electromechanical, Building Materials Welcomed By Many Countries

A peculiar piece of footage purportedly filmed by a pilot flying over the South China Sea shows an eerie set of lights that left him baffled, but the odd sight appears to have a terrestrial explanation. The strange scene was reportedly captured by an unnamed witness who submitted the video to the Mutual UFO Network over the weekend. The individual explained that the sighting occurred on November 24th as he was flying over the South China Sea at an altitude of 39,000 feet. In the video, twelve lights in three groups of four can be seen hovering in formation as the pilot marvels that "I don't know what that is" as someone alongside him, presumably his co-pilot, colorfully echoes his amazement.

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO