ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Omicron variant and ICU bed shortage causes concern for local health resources

By Luis Lopez
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuhFJ_0dBcLvDj00

The variant and upcoming holiday gatherings pose issues for local health outlets - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to public health, a new variant and the holiday season have local health centers concerned. The Regional Center For Border Health in Somerton says plenty of locals are getting COVID tests. However, the numbers being revealed are causing concern.

Locals have been getting tested since Thanksgiving weekend, and the center has noticed an increase in their positivity rate. On average, the center says it tests about 500 people a day, usually seeing about a 10 percent positivity rate. However, over the past few days, that number has risen to about 18 to 20 percent.

President and CEO of the center Amanda Aguirre says that when their nurses test people, they are also advising those who come through to also get their shot. Even more so now with with the Omicron variant now posing a threat.

“We would like to encourage people to get vaccinated because even if this variant comes into this community, they will be better protected,” Aguirre said.

Vaccination rates are going up in both counties in the Desert Southwest. Yuma sits at 72% while imperial hit 92% according to Covid Act Now.org. However, even with the vaccination numbers, Yuma Regional Medical Center has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Chief Nursing Officer Deborah Aders says most who are in for COVID are unvaccinated.

“It’s the 30 year olds 40 year olds, 50, mainly mostly, they are mostly unvaccinated. The ones ending up in the ICU are pretty much almost 100% unvaccinated, so yeah we expect it to increase a little more," Aders said.

Above all, experts still say that the best way to avoid contracting COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

The post Omicron variant and ICU bed shortage causes concern for local health resources appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 2

Related
KYMA News 11

YRMC: No deal with LifePoint Health

The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Board of Directors has decided not to move forward with a proposed affiliation with LifePoint Health. The post YRMC: No deal with LifePoint Health appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Ducey to reposition public safety resources to cover Yuma border

Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) announced Tuesday he will send Arizona Department of Public Service (DPS) personnel and units from the Arizona National Guard to Yuma to help control the illegal flow of migrants across the U.S./Mexico border. The post Ducey to reposition public safety resources to cover Yuma border appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerton, AZ
Local
Arizona Health
Yuma, AZ
Government
Yuma, AZ
Health
City
Yuma, AZ
Somerton, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
KYMA News 11

Vaccine mandate poses threat to health care workers

As more and more industries require workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, some people are undecided. Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is trying to make everyone happy while still enforcing the mandate. The post Vaccine mandate poses threat to health care workers appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Icu#Thanksgiving#Health Centers#Covid#Covid Act Now Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
KYMA News 11

San Luis mayor says drinking water is safe

Residents in San Luis, Arizona are concerned after receiving a letter stating their water tested positive for bacteria. That’s why the City of San Luis held a press conference to assure residents that drinking water is safe.  The post San Luis mayor says drinking water is safe appeared first on KYMA.
SAN LUIS, AZ
KYMA News 11

Fernandez’s son talks legislative priorities

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Brian Fernandez is preparing to follow in his mother's footsteps. On Monday, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors appointed him to fill the District 4 seat from which his mother, Charlene, recently resigned. The post Fernandez’s son talks legislative priorities appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Quechan Tribe protest gold mining

The Quechan community gathered to protest gold mining at Indian Pass. The tribe says that the area contains different features, all of which are culturally significant. The post Quechan Tribe protest gold mining appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
1K+
Followers
839
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy