Governor extends Indiana's COVID-19 public health emergency into 2022

By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana's public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing into an unprecedented 21st consecutive month and still will be in effect when the calendar page flips to next year. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Wednesday extending until Jan. 1, 2022, the statewide emergency he initially...

