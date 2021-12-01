Exercise should be priority for diabetes patients, especially during the holidays
SHREVEPORT, La. — The holidays are a busy time of year for everyone. And with food taking a central role in many holiday gatherings, it is important that people make exercise a priority. That is especially true for diabetics. People with diabetes should be especially careful about what they...
Diabetes is a serious condition that affects your blood sugar and metabolism. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three Americans is currently living with pre-diabetes—meaning they're on the cusp of developing a full-blown chronic condition. This is particularly troubling given that most people...
Individuals with diabetes and atrial fibrillation were less likely to notice symptoms of irregular heartbeat. Individuals with diabetes (either type 1 or type 2) and atrial fibrillation (AFib) were less likely to notice symptoms of irregular heartbeat, more likely to have a lower quality of life, and experienced a greater number of coexisting health conditions than patients with atrial fibrillation without diabetes, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Dapagliflozin, a drug commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, improved symptoms and physical limitations in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, according to clinical trial results published in Nature Medicine. Sadiya Khan, '09 MD, '14 MSc, '10, '12 GME, assistant professor of Medicine in the Division of...
Holidays can be a time of joy with traditions, spending time with family and eating good food. However, for some the holidays are filled with increased stress and temptations that leave you feeling guilty and New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier next time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Do you struggle with keeping your exercise routine up during the holidays? Does your motivation to exercise wane over Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays?. If that sounds familiar, don’t worry, you’re not the only one!. Almost everyone struggles with staying active during the holidays. There’s so much disruption, whether you...
Why is it important to watch what you eat with diabetes?. If you have diabetes, what you eat can greatly impact your overall health and how you feel. Fortunately, managing your nutrition doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be done by making simple, sustainable changes to your diet. Moderation...
Veteran Eric Ayling aims to raise £10,000 for Help for Heroes to support ex-service personnel from conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. An 86-year-old cancer patient is tackling 100 hours of exercise in 10 days to raise funds for Help for Heroes. Eric Ayling aims to raise £10,000 to support ex-service...
Experts said the new draft guideline is the first in 12 years to identify, treat and manage depression in adults. People suffering mild depression should be offered a choice of exercise or therapy instead of antidepressants, according to new NHS guidance. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice)...
As we enter another holiday season, it is not uncommon to feel a mix of joy and dread. Along with the usual stresses that tend to come with the holidays, we are still navigating the ever-changing dos and don’ts of COVID. So, with all the things that life requires of us, how do we manage our mental health during this time of year? With a variety of things that we can do, it’s important to know where to start. Let’s start in the place of expectations — our own and of others. Whether it’s splitting time with family and friends, gift-giving, or giving of your time elsewhere, it’s important to evaluate what those expectations are and determine if they are realistic. At times we can feel obligated to do what’s always been done, but it is OK to adjust your life and to slow things down. Take a moment to reflect and determine what can be taken off your list of “to-do’s” while prioritizing the “must-dos.” This can help in creating balance, not only in your life but in your mental health.
Chris Christo/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images. In October, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced stunning results in a type 1 diabetes patient who had been dosed with the company’s experimental fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy. After an infusion of VX-880, the patient began to produce his own insulin. Over the...
No matter what holidays you celebrate around this time, chances are you have been and plan on continuing to indulge in delicious holiday food. The combination of rich foods and the amount many people consume often leads to heartburn and acid reflux. Buzz60's Johana Restrepo has more.
A recent study showed that an intervention focused on standing and walking yielded metabolic benefits that were similar to moderate to vigorous exercise in postmenopausal women. It was the top story in endocrinology last week. Another top story explored a potential association between consuming low levels of caffeine during pregnancy...
Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have identified unique molecular signals in the body that could hold the key to developing a supplement capable of administering the health benefits of exercise to patients incapable of physical activity. The molecular messages are sent to our brain and potentially our eyes...
The holidays are just around the corner, and if you’re trying to manage diabetes and your A1C levels, it can be challenging to avoid sweets and treats in the hectic days ahead. “You can have a good fasting blood glucose number, but your A1C might be different,” explained Alicia Buterbaugh,...
New figures show global diabetes prevalence has increased by 16% in the past two years, with 537 million adults (aged 20-79) now estimated to be living with the chronic condition.
Over this same time period, COVID has stopped us doing some of the things that help prevent and manage diabetes. One particularly concerning example is an increase to sedentary behaviour (sitting down for long periods of time), which was already at dangerous levels pre-COVID. Some estimates indicate the pandemic added an average three hours to our sitting time each day.
Now lockdowns have eased in many places, it is vital we...
From navigating parties to fielding questions about recovery and substance use, the holidays can be especially stressful for people in recovery or those still in active addiction. This year, as somewhat-normal celebrations resume after a life-altering pandemic, the threat level may be even higher. Increased stress, health officials say, may...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — November is diabetes awareness month, and during the pandemic it has been particularly important for anyone with diabetes to know their risk factors and manage their condition. Although the risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 in likely, chances can be lower if this chronic condition is...
An analysis of survey data from patients in multiple countries provides clinicians with an overview of the effects of self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic on diabetes management, including access to insulin and blood glucose fluctuations. A new analysis of data from nearly 700 patients with diabetes details the effects of...
