ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper To Go Diamond Twice And Twitter Is Here For It

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxlYE_0dBcLh6n00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DE11r_0dBcLh6n00

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Cardi B has added yet another notch to her already star studded belt. She is the female rapper to have multiple songs go diamond which is a pretty big deal.

As spotted on Complex the Bronx bombshell’s week is already off to a great start. On Monday, November 29 she found out that her collaboration with Maroon 5 “Girls Like You” sold over 10 million units. “Wow I got two Diamond records. Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful,” she wrote via Twitter.

While this is quite the accomplish for any recording artist, regardless of genre, this is not the first time she has hit that benchmark. Her breakout single “Bodak Yellow” has since gone on to sell 10 million copies. Naturally when she made the announcement her fans swarmed her social feeds with congratulatory feedback. In signature Bardi fashion she reposted the most funny responses and added her touch of banter.

You can check out her “Girls Life You” collaboration with Maroon 5 below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Cardi B becomes Playboy's first resident creative director

WASHINGTON (TND) — It's a dream come true for Cardi B. The multi-diamond artist made the announcement on Instagram Thursday, expressing her excitement in taking on the new role. Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME," Cardi B said in her caption. In...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Cardi B shares sweet photos of husband Offset posing with daughter Kulture, 3

Offset is all smiles with his baby girl Kulture. On Sunday, Cardi B shared a series of sweet photos of her husband Offset, 29, and their 3-year-daughter Kulture Kiari. The father-daughter duo posed side-by-side with one snap showing Offset carrying Kulture in his arms and another with Kulture holding the Migos rapper's finger.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Maroon 5 and Cardi B snag their second Diamond-certified single after “Girls Like You” sells 10 million copies

Cardi B says several times in her Grammy-nominated hit “I Like It” that she likes her diamonds and, on Wednesday, she added a new rock to her collection. “Girls Like You,” Cardi’s collab with Maroon 5, crossed over into the realm of RIAA Diamond-certified songs, meaning it has sold over 10 million copies. This marks the second time both the band and Cardi earned a Diamond-certification for one of their songs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Mashed

Twitter Can't Believe The Way Cardi B Cracks Eggs

Rapper, music artist, and all-around icon Cardi B is well-known across her social media platforms for her larger-than-life personality. Her cooking techniques in particular receive incredulous attention from the foodie community. Last year, Cardi B posted a video on Instagram that included her cracking an egg in what one might call a "unique" manner. The video was quickly reposted to Twitter and viewers had a lot to say about the way the rapper basically just crushed a whole egg in her palm before dropping it into a bowl (though, to be fair, with the stiletto-style manicures that she often sports, you can't really blame her). Comments included "this gives me so much anxiety" and "big muppet energy."
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Cardi B Lands Groundbreaking Gig At 'Playboy'

You can always count on Cardi B to be booked and busy. The Grammy Award winning rap star, who recently made history as the first female rapper with multiple diamond songs, added yet another history making feat to her legacy. On Thursday, Playboy announced that the "I Like It" rapper will serve as the first-ever Creative Director In Residence for Playboy. She will also serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD, an upcoming creator-led platform from the company.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Cardi B’s Daughter Has a Very Real, Disappointed Reaction to Gaining a Baby Brother in This Hilarious Video

Cardi B is honest about motherhood. She’s gotten candid about the juggling act that is raising kids and pursuing a career, and her love for even the most mundane of parenting tasks. And it looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to the singer’s realness. In fact, Cardi B recently shared how her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture — who she shares with husband, Offset — reacted to the news that she was going to have a baby brother when the pair became pregnant with their son.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
KXLY

Cardi B hails her ‘sexy and tasty’ Whipshots

Cardi B loves her “sexy and tasty” Whipshots. The chart-topping rap star recently launched her new brand – a vodka-infused whipped cream – and Cardi insists that the product chimes perfectly with her own outlook on life. Cardi, 29, told Billboard: “I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Cardi B To Star In First Comedy Movie ‘Assisted Living’

Cardi B is taking her talents to Paramount to star in her first comedy movie, Assisted Living. According to Variety, the film will follow Amber (Cardi B), a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Rapper#Diamond Records#Photosbybeanz83
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B & Offset Goof Around At Playboy Party In Miami

Cardi B and Offset looked to be enjoying themselves in videos taken during the Playboy party at Art Basel in Miami, Friday night. In one clip uploaded by The Neighborhood, Offset can be seen pouring whipped cream into Cardi's mouth in a crowded room while she rocked a Prada mini dress and Playboy bunny pendant. The party was held in honor of Playboy's new lifestyle brand, Big Bunny.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Tried Booking JoJo Siwa For Kulture's Birthday, Suggests Her Fee Outshines Rappers

When an opportunity presents itself, you better take it. This past weekend, Cardi B hosted the American Music Awards and it all went off without a hitch, but one moment that people can't stop laughing about was when the rapper wouldn't stop talking about Jojo Siwa. As Cardi was onstage giving a few shoutouts to her fellow stars, she couldn't help but mention the 18-year-old superstar who happens to boast a global multi-million dollar brand.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy