In recent months, several WWE Superstars have taken breaks, for personal or medical reasons, with some wrestlers still absent from the company's televisions. Among the many absent, we find Alexa Bliss, who underwent a nose surgery, to fix the problems that had gripped her for some time or Bayley, former champion of the blue show, struggling with a very bad injury that will keep her away from the ring for a few more months.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO