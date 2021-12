Instagram on Tuesday launched a feature that urges teenagers to take breaks from the photo-sharing platform and announced other tools aimed at protecting young users from harmful content on the Facebook-owned service.The previously announced “Take A Break" feature encourages teens to stop scrolling if they have been on the social media platform for a while, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a blog post. It rolled out to the U.S., United Kingdom Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and Australia on Tuesday and would reach the rest of the world early next year, he said.Young users will see notifications about...

CELL PHONES ・ 7 HOURS AGO