Politics

Putin pushes West on Ukraine as US, Russia officials to meet

By HENRY MEYER AND NICK WADHAMS
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin again accused the U.S. and its allies of menacing Russia while top diplomats from the two former Cold War rivals set plans to meet Thursday amid rising tensions around a buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine. “The threat on our Western frontier...

www.miamiherald.com

neworleanssun.com

How the West could punish Russia for invading Ukraine

If Moscow orders an invasion of Ukraine, the EU and US would consider hard-hitting sanctions targeting major Russian banks and Moscow's ability to convert rubles to foreign currencies, American news agency Bloomberg has reported. Citing the customary anonymous sources, in an article published on Tuesday, the agency also suggested that...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin massed troops on Ukraine border while US was ‘distracted’ & ‘crisis may escalate as Russia wants New World Order’

VLADIMIR Putin mobilized troops on the Ukraine border while the US was distracted, and the crisis in Eastern Europe could “escalate” further as Russia displays its military intentions, an expert fears. Moscow has ramped up its wargames in recent weeks, sparking fears of a potential conflict. US intelligence forces detected...
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

Biden-Putin square off as tension grows on Ukraine border

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin squared off Tuesday over the massive buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, the U.S. president eager to use his video call with Putin to serve notice that Moscow will face economy-jarring sanctions if it invades neighboring Ukraine. Just hours before the call got […]
POLITICS
New York Post

Biden-Putin summit opens with mic problems amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Mr. President, you have to unmute yourself. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday opened a two-hour summit with waves hello — and some Biden virtual-meeting technical difficulties — before discussing concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine. The Biden team closed the meeting’s start to US reporters, but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Ukraine shows off U.S. military hardware, vows to fight off Russia

KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said his armed forces were capable of fighting off any Russian attack, as the country marked its national army day with a display of U.S. armoured vehicles and patrol boats. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged his "unwavering support"...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Why Russia may attack Ukraine before Christmas

Russia is reinforcing a prospective invasion force that now encircles Ukraine's borders. Evincing the Biden administration's concern, U.S. military ground radar and signal intelligence aircraft were flying off Russian-occupied Crimea on Monday. U.S. and Ukrainian officials suggest that an invasion may occur by late January. But there are reasons to...
POLITICS
kion546.com

India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The two countries are expected to sign agreements in trade and defense. India and Russia have a long history of close ties. But recently, India has drawn closer to the United States, which it considers critical to countering China. India and China have had a months-long military standoff along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh, where deadly clashes erupted last year. Russia, meanwhile, has expressed reservations over the formation of the Quad, a grouping involving the U.S., India, Japan and Australia formed in response to China’s growing assertiveness in the region.
WORLD
AFP

Putin lauds India as military, energy ties bolstered

Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded India as "a great power" in New Delhi on Monday as the traditional allies bolstered their military and energy ties, despite Washington's increasing courtship of the world's largest democracy. "We perceive India as a great power, a friendly nation and a time-tested friend," Putin said in the Indian capital alongside Modi.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

