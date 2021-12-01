‘It Hurts’: Chris Cuomo Speaks Out After CNN Suspension

Bryan Babb

Chris Cuomo spoke up on his radio show Wednesday following his suspension from CNN, saying that the sidelining “hurts.”

“Quick note, about the obvious,” Cuomo said on his show “Let’s Get After It.” “I’ve been suspended from CNN … You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it.”

Cuomo said he “apologized in the past” and did not want to “compromise” his colleagues at CNN. He also mentioned that there is a “process” at CNN to deal with his actions and that he was not going to discuss the suspension further.

Cuomo, 51, was indefinitely suspended from CNN following evidence that he worked closely with his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while the latter was embroiled in allegations of sexual assault.

CNN suspended Cuomo following the release of a transcript by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday. The network noted that the transcript revealed a “greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew.”

Anderson Cooper filled the vacant air time on Tuesday night following Cuomo’s suspension, saying “new documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.