‘It Hurts’: Chris Cuomo Speaks Out After CNN Suspension

By Opinion and Editorial
 6 days ago
Bryan Babb

Chris Cuomo spoke up on his radio show Wednesday following his suspension from CNN, saying that the sidelining “hurts.”

“Quick note, about the obvious,” Cuomo said on his show “Let’s Get After It.” “I’ve been suspended from CNN … You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it.”

Cuomo said he “apologized in the past” and did not want to “compromise” his colleagues at CNN. He also mentioned that there is a “process” at CNN to deal with his actions and that he was not going to discuss the suspension further.

Cuomo, 51, was indefinitely suspended from CNN following evidence that he worked closely with his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while the latter was embroiled in allegations of sexual assault.

CNN suspended Cuomo following the release of a transcript by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday. The network noted that the transcript revealed a “greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew.”

Anderson Cooper filled the vacant air time on Tuesday night following Cuomo’s suspension, saying “new documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”

Comments / 9

Tina Perez
5d ago

Chris, you shouldn't be embarrassed. Blood is thicker than water and you proved that by helping your brother. Staying true to your family will always be right.

Reply
9
Linda Humphrey
4d ago

I miss your show, Chris, I was one who tuned in Tuesday night, but only to find out what had happened. I support your assistance to your brother. CNN should reconsider. There concern should be about the show’s integrity, your show was more balanced than most other news shows, and the only time I heard you speak about your brother (once the scandal broke), was to say that you wouldn’t be talking about it. Thanks for your show, I’ll probably not be watching CNN until your return.

Reply
6
T Hawk, the real
5d ago

Absolutely ! seems the only thing the New York attorney general has done is clear away for her to run for governor! Blood truly thicker than water!

Reply
5
