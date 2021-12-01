ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams Announces Campaign For Georgia Governor

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCFfN_0dBcLCwO00

Andrew Trunsky

Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia Senate Minority Leader and 2018 Democratic nominee for governor, announced Wednesday that she would seek the post again.

Her candidacy sets up a likely contentious rematch between her and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp nearly four years after she narrowly lost her bid in one of the nation’s most pivotal battleground states after allegations that Kemp, then the secretary of state, was suppressing minorities’ ability to vote.

Abrams announced her campaign in a video, tweeting that “opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power.”

While both Abrams and Kemp must win their respective primaries before facing each other, Kemp may face a challenge from the Republican Party’s right flank.

Kemp came under fire from former President Donald Trump’s staunch defenders for refusing to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state in 2020. He also refuted the former president’s allegations of widespread voter fraud, further angering Trump’s defenders.

In the year since the election, former Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones, who left the party and became a vocal advocate for Trump, launched a bid to oust Kemp while Trump continued to criticize the governor. Former Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue, who lost his seat two months after Trump lost the state, has also reportedly weighed a primary challenge.

Trump even went so far as to suggest that he would prefer Abrams as governor. “Stacey, would you like to take his place?” Trump said in September. “It’s OK with me.”

Abrams did not mention Kemp or Trump in her announcement video, instead focusing on her Georgia credentials.

“Regardless of the pandemic or the storms, the obstacles in our way or the forces determined to divide us, my job has been to just put my head down and keep working toward one Georgia,” Abrams said. “Because in the end, we are one Georgia.”

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: Hispanic-Americans Resoundingly Reject The Woke Label “Latinx,” So Loved By Democrats

While running for president last year, Joe Biden size up a difference between Blacks and Hispanics, in his usual mush-mouthed way. “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things,” Biden said. But what Biden, and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Devin Nunes, A Staunch Trump Defender, Will Now Run Trump’s New Media Venture

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes was among the liberals’ favorite punching bags for defying the narrative on the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. The California Republican, who chaired the House Intelligence Committee for four years before Democrats recaptured the House in 2018, was ultimately proven correct. And liberals still have not apologized for tearing the country apart during Donald Trump’s presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: Under Biden, Americans Are Losing Faith In The Military To Keep Us Safe

For nearly 50 years the Gallup organization has asked Americans to rate their confidence in the major institutions on our political and economic landscape. While the faith our nation puts in things like Congress, big business, organized religion, or the public schools ebbs and flows, confidence in the U.S. military, perhaps not surprisingly, has consistently remained high.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vernon Jones
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
The Free Press - TFP

“Practicing Catholic” Pelosi Defends Abortion, Denounces Those Who Want To Restrict It

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once delivered a spittle-flecked, finger-jabbing rebuke to a reporter who asked if she hated former President Donald Trump. “As a Catholic I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me,” Pelosi said angrily in the December 2019 exchange. “Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

Dozens Of Republicans Slam Biden Administration For Considering Crude Oil Export Ban

A large group of House Republicans penned a letter to top Biden administration officials Friday, urging them not to ban U.S. crude oil exports. The GOP lawmakers, led by Texas Reps. Roger Williams and August Pfluger, said the move would be a “catastrophic mistake” and further exacerbate high energy prices in the letter addressed to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The congressmen noted that a previous crude oil export ban had been opposed by Democrats and Republicans alike.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Democratic#Republican#The Republican Party
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration To Announce Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics

The Biden administration is set to announce a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, The Wall Street Journal reported. The announcement is planned for this week, while the decision to withhold any official U.S. representation at the games was made several weeks ago, an administration official told the WSJ on Monday. Officials reportedly wanted to keep the decision private until enough time had passed after President Joe Biden’s call with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: During The Pandemic, Democrats, Women And Those Who Don’t Attend Church Suffered More Mental Anguish Than Other Groups

It’s been somewhat evident that COVID-19 broke many brains from sea to shining sea. Now, Gallup has the proof. The longtime polling organization released the results of its annual mental health assessment and found that 34 percent of Americans claim their psyche is in “excellent” condition. That tied last year’s outcome.
ELECTIONS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy