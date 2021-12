If there were a singular character that sums up the bleak, muddy years of the mid-’90s, that character may be Century. Created by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning 20 years before they redefined Guardians of the Galaxy, Century was introduced in Force Works #1, and is the obvious product of a major publisher trying to come to terms with their industry being redirected by a bunch of youngsters over at Image — he’s got inexplicable chains and skulls worked into his costume design. He’s got pointless eye tattoos. He’s got what I can only assume is wispy, greasy flowing long hair. You might even be amazed to find out that he has a ‘mysterious past’, by which I mean ‘no one bothered to invest time into said past.’ He is everything that Marvel Comics believed an early Image character to be.

