Driver Loses Tires Fleeing Twin Cities Police in Crazy Video [watch]

CHICAGO (CBS) — A semi-trailer truck driver plowed into dozens of cars while traveling several miles across the city’s Southwest Side this week, before police eventually stopped him in suburban Bedford Park. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, people were still cleaning up the damage Tuesday night in the Clearing neighborhood. The truck driver knocked over a street sign on 63rd Street, which ironically bans any trucks over 5 tons from the road. But the driver kept going, crushing a line of cars on Normandy Avenue. It was all caught on camera. “There were still cars on the road, but not as...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO