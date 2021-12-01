ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Daily News: The Latest ‘And Just Like That’ Trailer, Miami Hotel Room Prices $oar, And More!

By Freya Drohan
fashionweekdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, we knew it was inevitable—Sex and the City protagonist Carrie “he’s online can he see me” Bradshaw would eventually have to get her head around modern-day dating. In the latest official trailer for And Just Like That, which airs next Thursday, shows the ever-curious writer discussing dating apps, self-pleasure, and...

Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
Daily News: YSL Celebrates In Style, Adele Announces Vegas Residency, Louis Vuitton Show Will Go Ahead, Zegna Rebrands, And More!

In the wake of Virgil Abloh’s shock passing, questions arose about whether Louis Vuitton will forge ahead with plans for the designer’s Spring Summer 2022 collection outing. An announcement made by Louis Vuitton and Abloh’s family has confirmed that the show will go ahead, taking place in Miami this evening at 5.30PM.
Getting Artsy! The Daily Front Row’s Art-themed Holiday Issue Lands Today

No Basel? No problem! We’re bringing the chicest intel from the art world right to your fingertips with the launch of our latest edition, The Art Issue. With a focus on what’s hot and happening in art, fashion, and beyond—and believe us, there’s a lot to talk about—we couldn’t stick to just one cover either. To celebrate our final issue of the year, The Daily opted to shine a light on two stars: mega-watt supermodel Candice Swanepoel and acclaimed emerging artist Emmanuel Taku.
WHAS 11

'And Just Like That' Trailer: Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte Embark on New Chapters

Carrie Bradshaw and her friends are in a new season of life in the latest trailer for HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. While the plot lines of the women still remain vague, we see that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is now co-hosting a podcast called X, Y and Me, and the ladies have made a few new friends, who are played by Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman. The trailer also shows the late Willie Garson as Carrie's pal, Stanford Blatch, but still no word on what happened to Samantha Jones. Kim Cattrall, who portrayed the beloved character throughout the franchise, will not be in the series after publicly declaring she was done with SATC.
wmagazine.com

Carrie and Big are the Definition of Marital Bliss in And Just Like That... Trailer

It feels like we’ve been waiting years for the next chapter of Sex and the City to hit HBO so we could reunite with Carrie and her closet of shoes, but that’s most likely thanks to the 24-hour news cycle that covered absolutely everything on the New York set nonstop. Finally, though, we will no longer have to assume things based off paparazzi images and “insider sources” because And Just Like That... is coming and there is one last trailer to hold us over until the December 9th premiere.
Watch The Celine Spring Summer ’22 Show Right Here At 8AM Friday

The chic must go on—Celine’s Hedi Slimane will present his Spring Summer ’22 offering, Baie Des Anges, on Friday in Paris. Luckily, we’re saving you the plane ticket—and you can tune in at the link below, via Instagram, or on celine.com, at the bright and early hour of 8AM EST. Grab a croissant and meet you back here!
The Independent

Rosalia, Lizzo, Cardi B wrap up over the top Miami art week

The over-the-top parties and star-studded shows surrounding Miami's Art Basel wrapped up this weekend with performances by Rosalia Lizzo Cardi B and rocker Lenny Kravitz The annual event, which was canceled last year during the pandemic, is an extension of the prestigious art show in Switzerland. But over the years, Miami has put its own spin on the affair, which has become a magnet for celebrities. Everyone from Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Joe Jonas were spotted around town.The highlight of the week was Louis Vuitton's first ever U.S. fashion show Tuesday. But the lavish affair,...
Vulture

And Just Like That, the And Just Like That … Trailer Is Just, Like, Here

You either die a charming protagonist or live long enough to become … a podcaster. That’s the takeaway from the trailer for HBO Max’s Sex and the City follow-up series, And Just Like That. Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) voice-over is the same soothingly inane narration as it’s always been, but this time people are listening to it in-universe on a podcast called X, Y, and Me, co-hosted by Sara Ramirez. We appreciate executive producer Michael Patrick King really going all in on how the ladies relate to gender in 2021, even if the results end up disastrous. Let’s just say Sex and the City 2 didn’t exactly instill our trust in this franchise’s ability to handle topics outside its very elegantly appointed wheelhouse. And while Carrie was podcasting in Brooklyn … we see Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry at their daughter’s piano recital; Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) having drinks with Karen Pittman; and Big (Chris Noth) getting into Peloton, because of course he is. Also: our boy STEVE!! Steve can be spotted at the one-minute-14-second mark of the trailer. He looks great. And Just Like That … premieres Thursday, December 9, on HBO Max. Countdown to Steve town.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
