113E Barterbrook Rd

Great opportunity to own this large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath , colonial in sought after neighborhood of Whitaker Woods. This home is perfect for someone whose willing to make some small cosmetic updates that will this home a great fit for their family . The main level offers brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring from the front door through the living, bathroom, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen layout is open concept to the large family room with an island and french doors to a rear concrete patio and private back yard. The laundry area/mudroom is located off of the kitchen for convenience and exit to the garage. The second floor offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, and a private primary bath. The lower level is partially finished with several rooms in process. There is a full bath and an enclosed walkout to the rear patio. Did I mention that this home sits on nearly a half of an acre lot? Lots of potential for the right buyer.... come see....ready to go!!!

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO