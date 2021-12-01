ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government shutdown looms as conservatives fight against funding for vaccine mandates

By JILLIAN SMITH, The National Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — The clock is ticking as the nation is about 48 hours away from a potential government shutdown. Senate conservatives are holding up a deal on funding the U.S. government, demanding a vote to defund the...

Republicans go all-in against vaccine mandates

Every Senate Republican and nearly all House Republicans are unifying in opposition to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which requires large companies to ensure their staff is vaccinated against the coronavirus or that they undergo weekly testing. More than 200 House Republicans have co-sponsored a resolution to essentially block Mr Biden’s executive order, which has been tied up in the courts. The effort unites various wings of the Republican caucus after months of internecine feuds. Republicans have been particularly at each other’s throats since the Capitol insurrection, which led to 11 Republicans voting for former president Donald Trump’s impeachment, then...
US Government Shutdown Looms as Lawmakers Squabble

WASHINGTON - The threat of a U.S. federal government shutdown loomed larger Wednesday as lawmakers failed to reach a budget agreement with two days to go before the funding runs out. Congress has until Friday night to come up with a new budget in order to avoid a sudden stoppage...
Sen. Warner on the Looming Threat of a Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the statement below, following reports that Republicans may force a government shutdown this Friday:. “With government funding set to run out this Friday, it’s my sincere hope that my Republican colleagues will not stand in the way of a measure to keep our nation’s lights on. As we head into winter and brace for the effects of the new Omicron variant, it would be negligent to shut down our government – all in the name of fighting a vaccine requirement designed to boost vaccination rates and save lives. I urge my Republican colleagues to work in good faith to avoid a harmful shutdown that could devastate federal workers and American families just three weeks ahead of the holidays.”
Congress reaches agreement to avert calamitous US debt default

US senators struck a deal Tuesday to create a one-time law allowing Democrats to lift the nation's borrowing authority and avert a catastrophic credit default without requiring votes from the opposition Republicans. Under the complex, multi-step compromise proposed Tuesday, the Republicans can essentially stand on the sidelines, offering help to create the new law but offering no votes to increase the limit. 
Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats pushing President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill began negotiations with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on what can be considered under budget reconciliation. In an effort to escape a Republican filibuster over the massive social spending and climate bill, Democrats must convince MacDonoough that...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown as Washington turns to debt limit, defense bill

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill that will keep the federal government running through Feb. 18, resolving the threat of a weekend shutdown. Washington is staring down other must-pass items, however, including raising the debt limit and an annual defense bill. Top Democrats are also aiming to pass Biden's massive social-spending and climate bill in the Senate before Christmas, though that timeline could slip.
