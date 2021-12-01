5014 Pilgrim Road

Location Location Location Welcome to the Crown Jewel for Entertaining. This spacious Colonial on almost an 1 acre lot gives you a warm cozy vibe with impressive sparkling chandelier in the foyer, traditional layout with formal dining drenched with crown molding then open up to freshly painted great room and kitchen feeling the warmth from gas fireplace with double door leading onto the deck overlooking mature trees and sweet sounds of nature on dead end street. Above grade sturdy cabinet with pull out drawers adorn this kitchen with recess lighting while the appliances awaiting desired updates, center cooktop, ample counter space, including desk space to support lifestyle living. Designated private office that embraces the new normal telework/school atmosphere then easy on downstairs in the basement to relax in the entertainment zone outfitted with a massive custom built in bar and theatre room or walk out through secure door to concrete pad to the great outdoors. This well maintained 3 level single family colonial home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms 1 half bath professionally cleaned. The sizable owner's suite on the upper level accompanied by nestled sitting area, tray recessed ceiling, with no reason to share with two walk in closets and double sinks, soaking tub or standalone shower. Convenient two (2) garage next to kitchen and laundry room make it easy to unload items. Storage galore inside utility room, under stairs and outside shed. Centrally located to shopping minutes away from Tanger Outlets, National Harbor Wills, and neighboring jurisdiction Wilson Bridge to VA and 295 to DC. Showing instructions provided upon receipt of qualifying information. AS IS CONDITION MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

REAL ESTATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO