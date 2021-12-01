ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'With Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic I miss that', says former ace

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tennis has undergone numerous changes over the past few decades. The men's circuit has experienced the endless domination of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, three authentic legends who have rewritten the record book. The Big 3 are currently tied with 20 Slams each, after the Serbian has...

Tennis World Usa

'Following Rafael Nadal's announcement...', says ATP legend

Since the beginning of the Open Era in 1968, 12 players have won at least 60 ATP titles. Rod Laver, Jimmy Connors, Ilie Nastase and Bjorn Borg were the first players to accomplish that feat, followed by other modern tennis greats and with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the latest additions to that exclusive roster.
Tennis World Usa

Patrick Mouratoglou: If Roger Federer is GOAT, then Novak Djokovic is strongest ever

Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou thinks if Roger Federer is considered as the greatest player of all time then Novak Djokovic should be considered the strongest player of all time. Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal each own 20 Grand Slams but many believe the Serb has the best shot at winning more Grand Slams and owning the all-time Major record when he retires.
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer recalls: 'I had to figure out how to trouble him'

The 20-time Major champion Roger Federer did not play too many matches over the past two years. One of the most thrilling ones came at the last year's Australian Open when he stayed on the court for four hours and three minutes on Rod Laver Arena against John Millman, beating the opponent 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.
Tennis World Usa

'How Rafael Nadal's foot going to respond?', says former No.1

Andy Murray, a three-time Major winner, completed this year's Mubadala World Tennis Championships, joining Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov and Casper Ruud. The 13th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships takes place at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Center in Abu Dhabi between December 16 and 18, returning to the calendar after not being held in 2020.
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'I’ve enjoyed playing on the...'

Roger Federer returned to the Hopman Cup in 2017, representing Switzerland alongside Belinda Bencic and winning two titles in 2018 and 2019. This past year marked the latest edition of the famous team competition, and Federer didn't feel like the ATP Cup early on. of 2020, skipping the inaugural ATP...
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'I’ve learned a lot on the slow courts'

In recent days, Roger Federer has provided some updates regarding his condition. Those who expected to see the Swiss phenomenon on the pitch again soon were very disappointed. Not only will the King not take part in the Australian Open 2022, but his presence at Wimbledon is also in strong doubt.
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'There will space for many players'

Unfortunately, Roger Federer's recent seasons have been influenced by ongoing knee problems. The Swiss, after undergoing a major operation, returned to the ATP 250 tournament in Doha and then participated in two events on clay. In the first case he decided to play the home tournament in Geneva; in the...
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: I am going to have doubts but I know process

Former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal spoke with Formula 1 star Nico Rosberg about mental obstacles and the challenges an athlete faces. Nadal is a 20-time Grand Slam champion but many believe he would have many more if not for knee and foot issues that have plagued him throughout his entire career.
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic has shown that playing for his country...', says former ace

The game is about to start and it is a good time to review some of the most curious facts and figures about the Davis Cup Finals of 2021. Of the 88 players nominated for the Davis Cup Finals, there are: 8 players who have won a title Davis Cup at least once in their careers - Pablo Carreno (ESP), Marin Cilic (CRO), Novak Djokovic (SRB), Richard Gasquet (FRA), Marcel Granollers (ESP), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA), Feliciano Lopez (ESP) and Mate Pavic (CRO) • 3 Grand Slam winners in singles - Marin Cilic (CRO), Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Daniil Medvedev (RTF) • 16 Grand Slam winners in doubles - Simone Bolelli (ITA) , Juan-Sebastian Cabal (COL), Robert Farah (COL), Fabio Fognini (ITA), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA), Kevin Krawietz (GER), Feliciano Lopez (ESP), Nicolas Mahut (FRA), Oliver Marach ( AUT), Nikola Mektic (CRO), Mate Pavic (CRO), John Peers (AUS), Vasek Pospisil (CAN), Rajeev Ram (USA), Joe Salisbury (GBR) and Jack Sock (USA) • 11 players who have won at least an Olympic medal - Pablo Carreno (ESP), Marin Cilic (CRO), Novak Djokovic (SRB), Richard Gasquet (FRA), Aslan Karatsev (RTF), Karen Khachanov (RTF), Mate Pavic (CRO), John Peers (AUS ), Nikola Mektic (CRO), Rajeev Ram (USA), Andrey Rublev (RTF) and Jack Sock (USA) • 13 players making their Davis Cup debut this week - Carlos Alcaraz (ESP), Alex Bolt (AUS), Nikola Cacic (SRB), Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB), Tomas Machac (CZE), Fabian Marozsan (HUN), Lorenzo Musetti (ITA), Rajeev Ram (USA), Arthur Rinderknech (FRA), Joe Salisbury (GBR), Nino Serdarusic (CRO ), Jannik Sinner (ITA) and Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) • 2 players who won the Junior Davis Cup - Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (2018) and Marcel Granollers (ESP) (2002) • 41 players over 30 years old - the The oldest is Robert Lindstedt (SWE), 44.
