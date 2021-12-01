ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8980 Amelung Street

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis townhome completes that seemingly impossible Buyer Dream Checklist. A coveted end-unit, featuring builder-optioned upgraded millwork, hardwood floors, Palladian windows, French doors leading out to spacious deck,...

159 Watson Way

Great opportunity to own this large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath , colonial in sought after neighborhood of Whitaker Woods. This home is perfect for someone whose willing to make some small cosmetic updates that will this home a great fit for their family . The main level offers brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring from the front door through the living, bathroom, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen layout is open concept to the large family room with an island and french doors to a rear concrete patio and private back yard. The laundry area/mudroom is located off of the kitchen for convenience and exit to the garage. The second floor offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, and a private primary bath. The lower level is partially finished with several rooms in process. There is a full bath and an enclosed walkout to the rear patio. Did I mention that this home sits on nearly a half of an acre lot? Lots of potential for the right buyer.... come see....ready to go!!!
9009 Claudine Lane

Location Location Location Welcome to the Crown Jewel for Entertaining. This spacious Colonial on almost an 1 acre lot gives you a warm cozy vibe with impressive sparkling chandelier in the foyer, traditional layout with formal dining drenched with crown molding then open up to freshly painted great room and kitchen feeling the warmth from gas fireplace with double door leading onto the deck overlooking mature trees and sweet sounds of nature on dead end street. Above grade sturdy cabinet with pull out drawers adorn this kitchen with recess lighting while the appliances awaiting desired updates, center cooktop, ample counter space, including desk space to support lifestyle living. Designated private office that embraces the new normal telework/school atmosphere then easy on downstairs in the basement to relax in the entertainment zone outfitted with a massive custom built in bar and theatre room or walk out through secure door to concrete pad to the great outdoors. This well maintained 3 level single family colonial home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms 1 half bath professionally cleaned. The sizable owner's suite on the upper level accompanied by nestled sitting area, tray recessed ceiling, with no reason to share with two walk in closets and double sinks, soaking tub or standalone shower. Convenient two (2) garage next to kitchen and laundry room make it easy to unload items. Storage galore inside utility room, under stairs and outside shed. Centrally located to shopping minutes away from Tanger Outlets, National Harbor Wills, and neighboring jurisdiction Wilson Bridge to VA and 295 to DC. Showing instructions provided upon receipt of qualifying information. AS IS CONDITION MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
2531 Davidsonville Road

3 options exist: 1) Open and engineered 2.14 acre lot, perced and ready to go; Lot selling for $479,900 ************************************************ OR *************2) Building permit is approved for a home pictured and is on file with the county; a 6500+ sq ft home: THE PLANS are under documents - featuring a FABULOUS Cape cod/Country style home, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car attached garage, luxury vinyl planking, upscale kitchen, PLUS luxurious attached in-law suite, 1 bedrooms, master bath, den, office and kitchen. The main home contains Approximately 4,500 sq ft, plus an attached in-law suite (approximately 2000 sq ft). *** Home + in-law suite + land priced at $1,777,000 ****************** OR **************************. 3) Buy the lot and bring your own builder, if you so desire.
2063 Jasmine Road

This lovingly maintained townhouse has everything you need to make you feel right at home! Located in the heart of Dundalk, this home is very convenient to many major roadways such as routes 695, I-95, rt. 40. Location is great for commuters needing access to Key Bridge, downtown Baltimore & Canton. Only a few miles to the Canton Crossing Shopping Center. A large living room, separate dining room and spacious bedrooms make this home a great find for the price. Bring your decorating ideas to make this well maintained home your own. This home is being sold AS IS.
152 Nentego Drive

Very Comfortable home in quiet neighborhood. Large master bedroom with master bath and large walk-in closet. Two nice size bedrooms and hall bath. Washer and Dryer, side by side refrigerator, and double oven stove. Relax or entertain on the large porch off the dining room. Shed included. Close to restaurants, shopping and only 1.5 miles from Salisbury University.
620 Emerson Street NE

Come home to this amazing custom renovation, in the sought-after Michigan Park neighborhood. Fully remodeled with a contemporary design, open concept, and lots of natural light. The front porch greets you and invites you to sit down, relax, and enjoy your morning coffee. This light-filled, beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has exquisite details. New addition with a powder room and separate dining area grants additional living space and makes this home the largest on the block. Dream designer kitchen with loads of custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, large island with breakfast bar seating for flexible dining and entertaining. The upper level has 2 bedrooms, a nice full bath, and all-new, beautiful hardwood flooring. No detail has been spared in this home from the top floor to the spacious lower level. The basement level includes new carpet, full bath, large main room that can be used as a bedroom or extra living space, entertainment space, and utility room with new washer/dryer. Quiet street with plenty of space to park and additional parking space on your own driveway.Located on the border between Michigan Park and Brookland - this location provides easy access to countless shops, dining options, Art Place, and the Fort Totten Metro.
1409 Tabor Road

Fantastic building lot minutes from 522 and Berkeley Springs. Has been perced. Just over 2 acres with cleared access from Tabor Road. Beautiful scenery and mountain views in winter. Nice rectangular shaped lot filled with hardwoods. Your dream home is waiting to come to life! Some deed restrictions, no HOA.
1329 Commerce Rd

Turn-key - up & running business! Wedding Venue, Inn, B&B, Bed & Breakfast with a licensed commercial kitchen - Make this property yours! This serene property is ideal for a getaway, sitting on 10+ acres of land with mountain views. This charming B&B is less than 10 minutes to downtown Staunton and is easily accessible to travelers right off of I-81. The Barn was seamlessly renovated into a common area with 8-suites, each with its own individual entrance & bathroom. The main house has so many components and possibilities. There is: a sitting room, a lobby, an area that is currently available for private party events - 2 sitting rooms, a bathroom, and a long glass conservatory currently for dining, a commercial kitchen downstairs, 3-bedrooms that are currently open to interpretation, one that leads out to an outdoor 2nd story seating area. Attached to the house, but not accessible through it, is a Suite with a full kitchen, washer & dryer, sitting area and bedroom. The property is zoned B2, giving this building a wide variety of options to the future owner. Please check out the virtual tours!
16597 Fife Way

MARCH 2022 MOVE -IN Strauss at Amber Ridge! The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island and customized kitchen hutch opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. Upgraded custom cabinets, backsplash, and additional electrical options are in this beautiful Strauss Attic. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of oak stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space, a generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The Owner's Bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The Owner's Bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat. Don't miss your opportunity to own here in beloved Bowie! Photos are representative.
927 Kennedy Street NW , #103

WRITE A CONTRACT BY DECEMBER 31ST AND GET $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS! The Emery is Petworth's newest condominium featuring spacious 1BR and 2BR homes with thoughtful details throughout. Each home features large light filled spaces with open floor plans with kitchen islands. The Emery features top of the line finishes featuring custom cabinetry, LG Stainless Steel appliances, quartz countertops, wide plank hardwood floors, and Moen fixtures. The building features a common area courtyard, and roof terrace and secure access provided by Butterfly. With a walk score of 89, The Emery is located in a walker's paradise. Everything is right outside your doorstep, with many neighborhood restaurants and coffee shops on Kennedy Street, Safeway and Target along Georgia Ave, and access to downtown DC as well as Uptown and the Walter Reed Redevelopment. Make The Emery the cornerstone of your DC life!
3631 Graham Park Road

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Zoned R4, this .78 acre lot could allow for up to 3 units to be built just 5 minutes from the Quantico MCB Front Gate! The lot has been cleared and leveled, and already has water, sewer, and power lines run to an old house that sits about halfway back. The house was built in 1920 and is uninhabitable. DO NOT ENTER! Seller obtained a quote to demolish and remove the house and would consider it, but also knew a developer could probably do it for less. Lot features frontage on Graham Park Rd. Multiple parties have expressed interest but seller wanted to offer it on the open market. Purchase it and allow the value to grow, sell it to a developer/other investor, or develop it yourself! Multiple possibilities, but all promising!
23635 Maypole Road

Chance to own unique property with high acreage. This property contains 3 fields. Multiple Barns. This property could fit all the needs for a hunter/farmer or for someone to create a family compund. This property now has the ability for 7 lots thorughout the whole parcel. If public sewer became present, the property could be subject to more lots. Zoned RPD. No TDR's. Property goes on both sides of Maypole Rd.
2236 Searles Road

Property may or may not have squatters and if so, buyer must assume house with occupants. Do not disturb occupants. Home needs work; cash or construction loan only. Being sold as-is and subject to third party approval. All offers must be in wet signatures. Offers received in electronic signatures will not be reviewed, considered, or accepted. No offers will be accepted until 15 DOM. Buyer to pay loss mitigation fee of $2500 or 1% of purchase price, whichever is greater. Property will not be in broom swept condition upon closing. Many items in the property will convey with the sale.
13808 Delaney Road

NO HOA! Updated and move in ready! 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths, large fenced back yard with over sized deck perfect for entertaining. New roof 2019, gutters with gutter helmet installed 2020, replaced water heater and washer/dryer 6 months ago. New flooring on the entry level, updated kitchen with dining area, spacious living room with fireplace and large master suite with private bath. Minutes to Potomac Mills, StoneBridge Town Center, Wegmans, VRE, Quantico and much more. Schedule your showings today!
9005 Townsend Lane

Three bedroom rambler on a quiet street with no heavy traffic, lots of parking space, new roof and deck attached to home, everything on one level. Listing courtesy of Jds Real Estate Services, Inc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
1633 Wadsworth Way

Amazing renovation in Ramblewood! Welcome to this gorgeous interior all brick home in a quiet neighborhood! Beautiful new floors, new kitchen with luxury granite countertop, new white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite breakfast island with pendant lights and much more! This home has everything you are looking for - with 3 spacious bedrooms, finished basement rec room with walk out, two brand new full baths for easy convenience, and a great sized back yard for family gatherings. This house won't last long!
1705 Lanier Place NW , #205

Built in 1925, 1705 Lanier Place NW is an iconic Tudor-style building tucked away off Columbia Road in historic Lanier Heights. Unit 205 is a light-filled corner unit in one of DC's sought-after "Best Address" co-ops. The residence offers high ceilings, large windows, and wood floors throughout, an open kitchen with granite counters and backsplash, breakfast bar area and gas cooking. The bedroom has tons of natural light and connects to the Moroccan-inspired bathroom. The unit has a new front entry closet for additional storage. 1705 Lanier Place is a true community which hosts a spectacular Halloween event each year!! The building is pet-friendly, has a communal laundry room, extra storage and shared front garden space. The location is superb - one block to Rock Creek Park, the National Zoo, everything that Adams Morgan and Kalorama have to offer including restaurants and boutique shops. Plus Metro and bus stops are nearby.
206 Ashton Market Alley

NEW CONSTRUCTION MOVE-IN TODAY! Welcome to Ashton Market, an exclusive enclave of just 20 luxury townhomes in desirable Montgomery County. The Shiflett II is a Gorgeous End Unit that faces private, open wooded area. Extra windows in owner's bedroom and side of home bring in extra natural light. Top level cabinets, quartz countertops, chef's kitchen appliance package and Roman Shower in the owner's bathroom. Large 2 car garage with extra side storage space.! Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.
421 Park Hill Drive

This well-appointed office condo features 3000 SFT on the main level, and 1250 unfinished SFT in the walk-out basement. There are 9 treatment/exam rooms as well as offices, area for a potential nurses station, and more. The unfinished basement with tall ceilings and natural light is accessible via indoor staircase, exterior staircase and exterior ramp. There's plumbing in the basement for a full bath. The property is larger than most in the Park Hill center, at .40 acre, providing the possibility for expansion of the building footprint. With average rents for this type of space around $22 NNN PSF, it's much more affordable to own your space. The most recent sale in the development was at $340 PSF, without a basement and on a smaller lot.
2222 Herman Gaver Place

To Be Built Birch Slab at Gaver Meadows! The Birch single-family home offers space and style. Enter through the 2-car garage or foyer and find a light-filled, airy floor plan. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family around the island. Upstairs, the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing, 3 bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bath. The luxurious primary suite, with its walk-in closet and dual vanity bath, keeps you connected to the rest of the home while providing peaceful privacy. Discover all the benefits of The Birch. Other floor plans and home sites available. *Optional basement available as an upgrade. Photos are representative.
