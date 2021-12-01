223 Foxtree Drive

Come home to this amazing custom renovation, in the sought-after Michigan Park neighborhood. Fully remodeled with a contemporary design, open concept, and lots of natural light. The front porch greets you and invites you to sit down, relax, and enjoy your morning coffee. This light-filled, beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has exquisite details. New addition with a powder room and separate dining area grants additional living space and makes this home the largest on the block. Dream designer kitchen with loads of custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, large island with breakfast bar seating for flexible dining and entertaining. The upper level has 2 bedrooms, a nice full bath, and all-new, beautiful hardwood flooring. No detail has been spared in this home from the top floor to the spacious lower level. The basement level includes new carpet, full bath, large main room that can be used as a bedroom or extra living space, entertainment space, and utility room with new washer/dryer. Quiet street with plenty of space to park and additional parking space on your own driveway.Located on the border between Michigan Park and Brookland - this location provides easy access to countless shops, dining options, Art Place, and the Fort Totten Metro.
