Winter is approaching in most of the US, and as much as I love my nerdy clothes, most of what I like to wear is not suitable when temperatures drop. The standard hoodie or thin jacket is nice as the leaves change, but not usually what I reach for when the snow starts to fall. Which is why it's such a big deal to wake up and see Columbia Sportswear just revealed a new line of Boba Fett-inspired clothes just in time for both The Book of Boba Fett and the outdoor temperatures near me to drop.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO