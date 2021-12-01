Lions Wire fantasy football weekly: 2021 Week 13 preview

Timeout. Timeout. Oh wait, that would be a penalty that might cost you a win in the NFL but we need a double timeout to discuss some very impactful fantasy football injuries.

Last week the following players were injured which probably cost many fantasy owners a win: Christian McCaffrey (RB Panthers), Dalvin Cook (RB Vikings), D’Andre Swift (RB Lions), and others.

The fantasy playoffs are around the corner and these injuries have created a sense of pause and panic across all fantasy leagues. The backups for those injured running backs and other depth players will determine fantasy championships these next few weeks.

Lions vs Vikings fantasy focus

Speaking of timeouts, injuries, and depth that brings up this matchup where the Minnesota Vikings are traveling to Detroit to face the Lions. No D’Andre Swift and no Dalvin Cook will be a severe blow to each team.

The Vikings seem to have the offensive firepower to make up for that loss of Cook at running back, but it doesn’t appear the Lions have those same replacement quality players on their side. Who can account for this loss best will go a long way to determining who wins this matchup.

Fantasy players to focus on in this matchup for the Lions would be Jamaal Williams (RB), T.J. Hockenson (TE), Josh Reynolds (WR), and Amon Ra St. Brown (WR). The Vikings key fantasy players will feature Justin Jefferson (WR), Alexander Mattison (RB), and Adam Thielen (WR).

Expect this one to be a potentially lopsided game in favor of the Vikings. Detroit is still searching for their first win and they would love to get that in front of the home fans at Ford Field. Jared Goff will have to play better than he ever has as quarterback for the Lions to help them find a win. These teams are familiar and the outcome might again be familiar on Sunday when this one is all said and done.

Start

Matthew Stafford at Jaguars

Alexander Mattison vs Lions

Brandin Cooks vs Colts

Noah Fant at Chiefs

Sit

Matt Ryan vs Buccaneers

David Montgomery vs Cardinals

Mike Williams at Bengals

Dalton Schultz vs Saints

Top 3 projected players by position

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson at Steelers

Jalen Hurts at Jets

Justin Herbert at Bengals

Running Backs

Johnathan Taylor at Texans

Joe Mixon vs Chargers

James Conner at Bears

Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp at Jaguars

Tyreek Hill vs Broncos

Justin Jefferson at Lions

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce at Broncos

Mark Andrews at Steelers

George Kittle at Seahawks

Team Defenses

Cardinals at Bears

Eagles at Jets

Buccaneers at Falcons

Kickers

Nick Folk at Bills

Daniel Carlson vs Washington

Chris Boswell vs Ravens

Waiver wire options

Zach Wilson (QB Jets)

Taysom Hill (QB Saints)

Matt Breida (RB Bills)

Ty Johnson (RB Jets)

Laviska Shenault (WR Jaguars)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR Lions)

Logan Thomas (TE Washington)

Jared Cook (TE Chargers)

Intriguing games and players in Week 13

(Week 13 Bye Weeks: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans)

Dallas at New Orleans, Thursday 8:20 PM, EST

DAL: Dak Prescott (QB), Tony Pollard (RB)

NO: Taysom Hill (QB), Alvin Kamara (RB)

LA Chargers at Cincinnati, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

LAC: Justin Herbert (QB), Mike Williams (WR)

CIN: Joe Burrow (QB), Ja’Marr Chase (WR)

Minnesota at Detroit, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

MIN: Justin Jefferson (WR), Kirk Cousins (QB)

DET: Amon Ra St-Brown (WR), Josh Reynolds (WR)

Arizona at Chicago, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

AZ: Kyler Murray (QB), DeAndre Hopkins (WR)

CHI: David Montgomery (RB), Darnell Mooney (WR)

Washington at Las Vegas, Sunday 4:05 PM, EST

WFT: Antonio Gibson (RB), Logan Thomas (TE)

LVR: Derek Carr (QB), DeSean Jackson (WR)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

BAL: Lamar Jackson (QB), Marquise Brown (WR)

PIT: Najee Harris (RB), Chase Claypool (WR)

Denver at Kansas City, Sunday 8:20 PM, EST

DEN: Javonte Williams (RB), Courtland Sutton (WR)

KC: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB)

New England at Buffalo, Monday 8:15 PM, EST

NE: Mac Jones (QB), Jakobi Meyers (WR)

BUF: Josh Allen (QB), Stefon Diggs (WR)

Bottom Line

There are no timeouts in fantasy football. There also are no substitutions when one of your top players gets hurt early in the game. You have to fight through it in fantasy football and hope some of your other players help with that next fantasy player up type mentality.

When a top NFL player goes down for a team, they have to scramble to look for a replacement or hope that the next man on the depth chart can compensate for the loss. The Detroit Lions will have to do that by hoping Jamaal Williams can carry the load while D’Andre Swift is out.

How will you replace your top players that are hurt headed into the fantasy playoffs? First, look at your current roster and see if you have a suitable replacement on your depth chart. If not, you are going to have to scramble to try to find someone that can help you overcome. No timeouts, no way to avoid injuries, but there still are many ways to win both in the NFL and in the fantasy football playoffs.