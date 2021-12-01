ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions Wire fantasy football weekly: 2021 Week 13 preview

By Derek Okrie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bu1C7_0dBcInaC00

Timeout. Timeout. Oh wait, that would be a penalty that might cost you a win in the NFL but we need a double timeout to discuss some very impactful fantasy football injuries.

Last week the following players were injured which probably cost many fantasy owners a win: Christian McCaffrey (RB Panthers), Dalvin Cook (RB Vikings), D’Andre Swift (RB Lions), and others.

The fantasy playoffs are around the corner and these injuries have created a sense of pause and panic across all fantasy leagues. The backups for those injured running backs and other depth players will determine fantasy championships these next few weeks.

Lions vs Vikings fantasy focus

Speaking of timeouts, injuries, and depth that brings up this matchup where the Minnesota Vikings are traveling to Detroit to face the Lions. No D’Andre Swift and no Dalvin Cook will be a severe blow to each team.

The Vikings seem to have the offensive firepower to make up for that loss of Cook at running back, but it doesn’t appear the Lions have those same replacement quality players on their side. Who can account for this loss best will go a long way to determining who wins this matchup.

Fantasy players to focus on in this matchup for the Lions would be Jamaal Williams (RB), T.J. Hockenson (TE), Josh Reynolds (WR), and Amon Ra St. Brown (WR). The Vikings key fantasy players will feature Justin Jefferson (WR), Alexander Mattison (RB), and Adam Thielen (WR).

Expect this one to be a potentially lopsided game in favor of the Vikings. Detroit is still searching for their first win and they would love to get that in front of the home fans at Ford Field. Jared Goff will have to play better than he ever has as quarterback for the Lions to help them find a win. These teams are familiar and the outcome might again be familiar on Sunday when this one is all said and done.

Start

  • Matthew Stafford at Jaguars
  • Alexander Mattison vs Lions
  • Brandin Cooks vs Colts
  • Noah Fant at Chiefs

Sit

  • Matt Ryan vs Buccaneers
  • David Montgomery vs Cardinals
  • Mike Williams at Bengals
  • Dalton Schultz vs Saints

Top 3 projected players by position

Quarterbacks

  • Lamar Jackson at Steelers
  • Jalen Hurts at Jets
  • Justin Herbert at Bengals

Running Backs

  • Johnathan Taylor at Texans
  • Joe Mixon vs Chargers
  • James Conner at Bears

Wide Receivers

  • Cooper Kupp at Jaguars
  • Tyreek Hill vs Broncos
  • Justin Jefferson at Lions

Tight Ends

  • Travis Kelce at Broncos
  • Mark Andrews at Steelers
  • George Kittle at Seahawks

Team Defenses

  • Cardinals at Bears
  • Eagles at Jets
  • Buccaneers at Falcons

Kickers

  • Nick Folk at Bills
  • Daniel Carlson vs Washington
  • Chris Boswell vs Ravens

Waiver wire options

  • Zach Wilson (QB Jets)
  • Taysom Hill (QB Saints)
  • Matt Breida (RB Bills)
  • Ty Johnson (RB Jets)
  • Laviska Shenault (WR Jaguars)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR Lions)
  • Logan Thomas (TE Washington)
  • Jared Cook (TE Chargers)

Intriguing games and players in Week 13

(Week 13 Bye Weeks: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans)

Dallas at New Orleans, Thursday 8:20 PM, EST

  • DAL: Dak Prescott (QB), Tony Pollard (RB)
  • NO: Taysom Hill (QB), Alvin Kamara (RB)

LA Chargers at Cincinnati, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

  • LAC: Justin Herbert (QB), Mike Williams (WR)
  • CIN: Joe Burrow (QB), Ja’Marr Chase (WR)

Minnesota at Detroit, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

  • MIN: Justin Jefferson (WR), Kirk Cousins (QB)
  • DET: Amon Ra St-Brown (WR), Josh Reynolds (WR)

Arizona at Chicago, Sunday 1:00 PM, EST

  • AZ: Kyler Murray (QB), DeAndre Hopkins (WR)
  • CHI: David Montgomery (RB), Darnell Mooney (WR)

Washington at Las Vegas, Sunday 4:05 PM, EST

  • WFT: Antonio Gibson (RB), Logan Thomas (TE)
  • LVR: Derek Carr (QB), DeSean Jackson (WR)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, Sunday 4:25 PM, EST

  • BAL: Lamar Jackson (QB), Marquise Brown (WR)
  • PIT: Najee Harris (RB), Chase Claypool (WR)

Denver at Kansas City, Sunday 8:20 PM, EST

  • DEN: Javonte Williams (RB), Courtland Sutton (WR)
  • KC: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB)

New England at Buffalo, Monday 8:15 PM, EST

  • NE: Mac Jones (QB), Jakobi Meyers (WR)
  • BUF: Josh Allen (QB), Stefon Diggs (WR)

Bottom Line

There are no timeouts in fantasy football. There also are no substitutions when one of your top players gets hurt early in the game. You have to fight through it in fantasy football and hope some of your other players help with that next fantasy player up type mentality.

When a top NFL player goes down for a team, they have to scramble to look for a replacement or hope that the next man on the depth chart can compensate for the loss. The Detroit Lions will have to do that by hoping Jamaal Williams can carry the load while D’Andre Swift is out.

How will you replace your top players that are hurt headed into the fantasy playoffs? First, look at your current roster and see if you have a suitable replacement on your depth chart. If not, you are going to have to scramble to try to find someone that can help you overcome. No timeouts, no way to avoid injuries, but there still are many ways to win both in the NFL and in the fantasy football playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Aren’t Going to Like This Kirk Cousins Financial Fact

Kirk Cousins has been a polarizing figure among Vikings fans ever since he signed that gargantuan $84 million contract (fully guaranteed). Could a good-but-not-great QB be worth such an eye-popping number? After more than three seasons, Vikings fans are still having this debate. The recent article on Over the Cap won’t do anything to assuage anyone’s concerns.
NFL
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

Former Vikings quarterback could keep his old team out of the playoffs

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Football Team to a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. With quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings have now dropped to the No. 8 seed in the NFC, meaning they would miss the playoffs if the season ended today.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer fires back at Dalvin Cook torn labrum report

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has called out recent reports that star running back Dalvin Cook would be out for multiple weeks with a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum. While he would not go as far as to comment on what exactly the injury was, he was quick to point out that the report of a confirmed labrum tear is simply untrue.
NFL
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lions Wire#Rb Panthers#Rb Vikings#Rb Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#Wr
FanSided

Did Josh Norman get away with dirty play on Adam Thielen and Vikings?

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman appeared to punch Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during Sunday’s game. Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings had its fair share of events. From Dalvin Cook being carted off the field with a shoulder injury, to Kirk Cousins lining up under his guard. But there was a member of the 49ers who caught the attention of social media users for his actions in the game.
NFL
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Now Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention is shockingly not the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Sunday afternoon without a win on the season, but they managed to pull one out in shocking fashion, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 2-10 on the...
NFL
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Cousins Reacts To Losing To The Winless Lions

Kirk Cousins wasn’t happy about losing to the Lions, but he knows the Vikings will have to make short memory of that game. The Steelers come to Minneapolis on Thursday night after a 20-19 win over the Ravens which effectively saved their season. Minnesota, on the other hand, is now...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Bad News Keeps Piling Up For Vikings

The Vikings are yet again dealing with bad news when it comes to Covid-19. Patrick Peterson, who is vaccinated, has been placed on the Covid-19 list. He will need consecutive negative tests before being allowed to play against the Lions this weekend. Here’s Zim’s assessment of how realistic those negative tests are: “Not too many guys have passed those two negative tests, so you just have to let it play out and see where it goes.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings working with police to resolve Everson Griffen crisis

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen generated concern when he called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder was attempting to kill him inside his home. As Courtney Cronin wrote for ESPN, Griffen also took to Instagram to explain via posts that have since been deleted that somebody at his house was attempting to kill him. However, the Minnetrista Police Department said they believe Griffen is home alone, and law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists have communicated with the 33-year-old who reportedly hadn't yet emerged from his residence as of early Wednesday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round wide receiver is now listed as a safety

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has been added to the latest Atlanta Falcons depth chart as a safety. During his first season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Cordarrelle Patterson has been performing better than he did in any of the four years he spent with the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jared Goff’s Girlfriend Reacts To Lions’ First Win

The Detroit Lions got their first win of the 2021 regular season on Sunday. Detroit topped Minnesota, 29-27, on Sunday afternoon. It’s the first win of the regular season for Dan Campbell’s team. Jared Goff’s girlfriend, model Christen Harper, shared her reaction to the big win on social media. She...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Weekend Waiver Wire Stashes: Week 12 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Here are players to consider stashing ahead of this weekend’s slate of games. Get free start/sit and waiver wire advice for your fantasy team >>. Heinicke is a solid streaming option this week against a Raiders defense that’s giving up 21.6 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the third-highest total in the league. He had a three-TD game against a good Panthers defense in Week 11 and has thrown at least one TD pass in five consecutive starts. Heinicke has been adding fantasy value with his legs. He’s averaged 27.6 rushing yards per game this season. Since Week 7, Heinicke has been the QB11 in fantasy points per game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy