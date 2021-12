AMD CPUs have evolved a lot over the years to become so much more than just an affordable alternative to Intel CPUs. In fact, they’ve been stomping on Intel chips for a few generations now, offering an incredible value for money with an appealing price to performance ratio. AMD CPUs are also dominating our collection of the best CPUs as well as the best gaming CPUs on the market right now. While Intel is doing some impressive work with its new Alder Lake processors, we still think the existing AMD CPUs offer great value, especially when you consider the platform entry cost of the new Intel chips. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best AMD CPUs you can buy right now.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO