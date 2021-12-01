ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Why two young women traveled far to protest outside Supreme Court

By SARAH DONALDSON
ABC7 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith loud voices on both sides of the abortion debate booming over dueling speakers outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, many of those protesting were young women -- both for and against abortion rights. ABC News spoke to two of them about why they wanted to be close to...

abc7chicago.com

Seattle Times

The woman who could bring down Roe v. Wade

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, Attorney General Lynn Fitch took a meeting with her communications team. As Mississippi’s top lawyer, she would be the face of the law that could bring down Roe v. Wade, responsible for crafting and publicizing arguments on behalf of the state. That day in July, they’d gathered to discuss their promotion strategy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elite Daily

Here’s What Could Happen If The Supreme Court Overturned Roe v. Wade

It’s been a wild year for reproductive rights, and not in a good way. On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centers around a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. The case is widely seen as an opportunity for the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal nationwide. Should the court overturn or otherwise strip Roe of its power, here’s what could happen next.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe

Sarah Weddington was once told law school would be too tough for a woman. By 1964, she was enrolled at the University of Texas Law School: one of 40 women in a class of 1,600. Weddington along with her colleague Linda Coffee, took on the case of a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was seeking an abortion in Texas. The case was Roe V. Wade. To this day, Sarah Weddington is the youngest person ever to argue a successful case before the Supreme Court. Now, states are chipping away at the landmark decision. The only way to ensure women have access to safe and legal abortions, is by passing legislation in Congress: making legal abortion law of the land. Because as long as we’re even talking about abortion and the Supreme Court in the same sentence, a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body is not safe.Dec. 5, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Antelope Valley Press

On abortion, the Supreme Court is set to overturn decades of wrongs

WASHINGTON — The United States is one of just seven out of 198 countries that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Two of the others are China and North Korea. By contrast, 39 out of 42 of European nations — including France and Germany — bar elective abortions at 15 weeks or less (though with broader exceptions than typically seen in the United States). Not one permits them through all nine months of pregnancy, as do seven states and the District of Columbia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

Both sides planning for new state-by-state abortion fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense. Both sides seem to be operating on the assumption that a court reshaped by former President Donald Trump will either […]
U.S. POLITICS
Laredo Morning Times

Nancy Pelosi says conservative Supreme Court justices need a ‘birds and the bees’ lesson in abortion case

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., invoked a phrase relegated to sex education classes and uncomfortable parent-child conversations in a Thursday press conference. A day after the Supreme Court heard the first arguments on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a major Supreme Court case that could overrule Roe v. Wade entirely, Pelosi excoriated select members of the highest court of the nation for their views on abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions

In 1973, the United States Supreme Court struck down a Texas statute that banned abortion, setting a precedent in the case of Roe v. Wade and igniting a legal and cultural battle that continues to this day. Nearly a half century later, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in a new case that could potentially overturn the landmark decision. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Dec. 5, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Fmr. Planned Parenthood President warns abortion restrictions are “coming to a state near you.”

This week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which directly challenges abortion rights set in place by the landmark case Roe v. Wade. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to Cecile Richards, co-chair of American Bridge 21st Century and former president of Planned Parenthood about the future of abortion access in the United States. Dec. 5, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Mississippi governor calls Supreme Court oral arguments on state's restrictive abortion law 'a watershed moment in American history'

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Guardian

Supreme court case prompts California lawmaker to share her abortion experience

Early one morning this fall, the California state assemblywoman Buffy Wicks felt a type of pain she had never experienced before. Wicks, 44, found herself doubled over in pain, barely able to walk or get her daughter ready for school. At her doctor’s shortly after, she learned that she was pregnant and having a miscarriage and would need an emergency abortion. Twenty-four hours later she had the procedure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

The Mississippi Abortion Case and the Fragile Legitimacy of the Supreme Court

The legal landscape of the past weeks and months has prompted questions of which people and entities are legitimate interpreters and enforcers of the law and what happens when you take the law into your own hands. Mississippi and other states took the recent changes in personnel on the Supreme Court as an invitation to defy the Court’s constitutional rulings on abortion, and those states now seem likely to prevail.
CONGRESS & COURTS

