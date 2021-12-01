ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Applications now being accepted for CT paid family leave program

By Jodi Latina
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qP6jU_0dBcIMwh00

Conn. (WTNH) — Money that comes out of your paycheck for the state’s paid family medical leave is now accessible.

Workers can get up to 12 weeks of income replacement for the time off to care for themselves or a loved one.

Lawmakers held a press conference in New Haven Wednesday afternoon outside Claire’s Corner Copia to announce the application process is now open. As of that morning, 457 people had called the hotline and 183 people had filed applications for paid time off.

“If you have accumulated a lot of time off, your employer can either ask you to or require you to use some of that time to cover part or all of the time you are away, but they are required to allow you to keep two weeks of your paid time off,” said Andrea Barton Reeves, CEO of Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Authority.

“Small businesses like me who always try to do the right thing… it’s difficult to pay people for staying at home when they need to. We’ve done it, but it’s really hard. Now it’s not going to be as difficult,” said Claire Criscuolo, owner of Claire’s Corner Copia.

More than 123,000 businesses have registered with the state. The fund has $410 million made up of worker contributions.

The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority will pay benefits by issuing a debit card or direct deposit to the worker’s bank account.

Applications can be submitted through its website here , or via email, fax, phone, or mail. The toll-free application hotline is (877) 499-8606.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Governor, health experts weigh in on COVID-19 omicron variant in the state

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has one confirmed case of the omicron variant, but the governor and health experts want to make sure we stay ahead of omicron and other future variants of COVID-19. Gov. Ned Lamont said he’s concerned about omicron, along with delta, which is still surging across the state. “Omicron is coming […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
WTNH

Students, faculty rally to keep the ‘community’ in community colleges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students, faculty, and staff gathered for a rally at Governor Lamont’s residence today in Hartford amid a new proposal. A crowd gathered to protest the proposal to consolidate the state’s 12 community colleges into a single institution with 12 branches. The president of the Congress of Connecticut Community Colleges, Seth Freeman, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy