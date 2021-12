We've got a full Serie A slate this weekend on Paramount+ with matchups that have European implications aplenty. Juventus hosts Atalanta as both teams chase top four. Inter travels to Venezia who have proven to not be pushovers following their promotion. Roma needs to get a handle on things but it won't be easy hosting Torino. Napoli is also looking for a bounce back win to widen the gap between them and AC Milan while Milan have a tricky home match versus Sassuolo themselvs.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO