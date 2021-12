Senator Kirsten Gillibrand this week introduced bipartisan legislation that would invest $60 million to modernize and increase access to the federal WIC program. Gillibrand says the More Options to Develop and Enhance Remote Nutrition in WIC (MODERN WIC) Act would make WIC more accessible to low-income families and help ensure more applicants receive needed benefits by allowing them to certify and re-certify for WIC services remotely. The New York Democrat says WIC providers reported a 2.5% increase in WIC participation during the first year of the pandemic alone, and more low-income households continue relying on this social safety net to feed themselves and their families. To keep up with the growing need, the bill would modernize WIC and codify two waivers granted through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that simplified user access to WIC benefits throughout the pandemic by offering remote services. Currently, the two waivers are in place until the Public Health Emergency status is set to expire on January 16, 2022. The legislation was also co-sponsored by GOP Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO