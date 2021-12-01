ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Rafael Benitez 'convinced' Toffees will improve soon

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton manager Rafael Benitez is confident his side will start...

www.bbc.co.uk

SkySports

Brentford 1-0 Everton: Ivan Toney penalty heaps pressure on Rafael Benitez ahead of Merseyside derby

Ivan Toney's 24th-minute penalty secured Brentford a first Premier League win in six games as Everton slumped to a 1-0 defeat on Super Sunday. Toney struck from the penalty spot to decide a contest starved of quality after Andros Townsend was penalised for a high boot on Frank Onyeka upon VAR review. It was a sweet moment for Toney, who spoke in midweek of having not been given a fair chance under Rafael Benitez when the pair were at Newcastle in 2018.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brentford 1-0 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Sport: "I think we cannot complain about the effort of the players. We were pushing and making chances. You cannot expect anything else when you are losing after the first half. "Overall the team was working hard, creating enough to get a draw at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Rafael Benitez: Merseyside derby is an opportunity for Everton to change things

Everton’s former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez sees Wednesday’s 239th Merseyside derby as an opportunity to “put things right”. Benitez’s side have not won in seven matches, taking just two points from a possible 21, and if the Spaniard’s troubles were not significant enough he now has to find a way of stopping the club across Stanley Park he managed for six years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp hails greatest Goodison Park performance of Liverpool tenure; Everton boss Rafael Benitez not fearful for his job

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's resounding Merseyside derby triumph was the best performance he's seen his side deliver at Goodison Park. Virgil van Dijk sustained a season-ending injury which sparked the unravelling of Liverpool's Premier League title defence on their last trip across Stanley Park, but the Reds righted a few wrongs with a 4-1 victory this time around - their biggest at Goodison since 1982.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Everton Board Call Emergency Meeting As Rafael Benitez's Future Looks Unknown Following Merseyside Derby Humiliation Against Liverpool

Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright has called for an emergency board meeting, with pressure growing on manager Rafael Benitez after being thrashed by his former club Liverpool in Wednesday night's dramatic match. Rafael Benitez's future as Everton manager is look very bleak and the pressure was cranked up Wednesday night when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mikel Arteta’s experience is lesson Everton should heed – Rafael Benitez

Under-pressure Everton manager Rafael Benitez believes the experience of Monday’s opposite number Mikel Arteta is a lesson his club should heed. The Spaniard – as well as the board and director of football Marcel Brands – is under intense scrutiny after eight matches without a victory which has seen them slip to within five points of the Premier League bottom three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rafael Benitez trusts vast experience to get Everton out of Premier League slide

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is trusting in his vast experience to arrest his side’s worrying slide but he has warned fans the pain could last until the new year.No win in eight Premier League matches has ramped up the pressure on the former Liverpool boss with supporters turning their anger on the board and director of football Marcel Brands after the midweek Merseyside derby defeat at home.Heading into a month which includes fixtures against Arsenal, on Monday, Chelsea and Leicester plus a trip to Burnley – and with main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin unlikely to return from a thigh injury for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes’s resolute and revving West Ham show no sign of slowing down

When West Ham first began their assault on the upper reaches of the Premier League last season, there was always a slightly disbelieving giddiness to their success. After all, to go from a state of indefinite frustration, protests and possible relegation to serene and swashbuckling top-four contenders felt like a rather sudden lurch. Sooner or later, the balloon had to burst. Or so it seemed.Almost 18 months later, with West Ham already guaranteed top spot in their Europa League group, and the improbable arc of Arthur Masuaku’s freakish winner against Chelsea still causing Edouard Mendy baffled nightmares, it’s safe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

Salah scores 2, Liverpool beats Everton 4-1 in EPL derby

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager Rafael Benitez with a 4-1 win over local rival Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, breaking a scoring record in the process. Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were Liverpool's other scorers in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

