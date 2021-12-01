Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Rafael Benitez 'convinced' Toffees will improve soon

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is trusting in his vast experience to arrest his side’s worrying slide but he has warned fans the pain could last until the new year.No win in eight Premier League matches has ramped up the pressure on the former Liverpool boss with supporters turning their anger on the board and director of football Marcel Brands after the midweek Merseyside derby defeat at home.Heading into a month which includes fixtures against Arsenal, on Monday, Chelsea and Leicester plus a trip to Burnley – and with main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin unlikely to return from a thigh injury for...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO