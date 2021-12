Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Mo Salah was ‘angry’ following his side’s defeat of Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park. The Egyptian took his Premier League goal tally for this term to 13 with his two strikes last night, but the German boss has revealed that his star-man was unhappy that he didn’t get his hands on the match ball.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO