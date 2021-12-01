SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Farmacy of Santa Barbara and CARP Growers are teaming up for a holiday fundraiser on Wednesday.

The cannabis store and the cannabis growing organization will be raising money to help support the Foodbank for Santa Barbara County in their efforts to fight hunger and food insecurity.

“Our customers have responded in a huge way to supporting nonprofits like The Foodbank by choosing locally grown cannabis. We’re happy to be able to partner with local Santa Barbara brands to support the Santa Barbara community,” said Graham Farrar, founder of The Farmacy of Santa Barbara and Glass House Farms in Carpinteria. “We love making the connection between the dispensary, our customers and the quality cannabis farmed just 15 miles down the coast.”

Farrar is the past president of CARP Growers and currently sits on the Board of Directors.

The holiday fundraiser will be giving five percent on purchases of select local products to the Santa Barbara Foodbank. This fundraiser will go on until the end of the 2021 year.

The Farmacy will be offering Autumn Brands, Pacific Stone Brand or Glass House Farms as part of their 5 percent back fundraiser to the Foodbank. All these brands are grown in Santa Barbara County and are CARP Growers member's farms.

Last year, Farmacy and CARP Growers raised over $10,000 for the Freedom Warming Center of Santa Barbara County.

“Our members are committed to building sustainable communities through programs that give back and make a positive impact. The Grass Roots fundraiser ties in a local dispensary and loyal customers in a way that spreads awareness about food insecurity and supports a tremendous organization in the Foodbank," said Autumn Shelton, the CARP Growers President and co-owner of Autumn Brands.

For more information on the holiday fundraiser, click here .

The post Local cannabis industry holds holiday fundraiser for Santa Barbara Foodbank appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .