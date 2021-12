KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running a 5K will make almost anyone hungry, and what better way to celebrate the end of a run than with s'mores?. The S'mores Run 5K will kick off Saturday evening at Ijams Nature Center. While most runners will be running to stay fit or to prove they can do it, most will likely be running to reach the S'Mores Extravaganza at the end which includes a s'mores bar, music and plenty of fun.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO