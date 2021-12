Any fever or chills? Cough? Shortness of breath? Answering these questions and others has become a familiar part of daily life during the pandemic. In March of 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Commissioner of Public Health issued an order requiring all hospitals to screen employees and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19. Mass General Brigham rapidly developed and launched COVID Pass, a daily attestation tool that has been used to record more than 15 million attestations since its inception. But how well do attestation tools like COVID Pass work in catching symptomatic employees before they walk through the door and potentially transmit the virus to others? A new analysis led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital assessed the effectiveness of daily symptom attestation for health care providers across the Mass General Brigham system. Rates of cases were low, but more than 100 employees who attested to symptoms using COVID Pass went on to test positive for COVID-19—reflecting the tool's potential for preventing transmission events. Results are published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.

