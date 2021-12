By now you’ve probably already heard that Crocs has been named The Shoe of The Year for 2021, and that should come as no surprise. Proving to be for everyone, from the diverse color palette available to the hundreds of jibbitz options, the only thing that’s difficult about the Classic Clog is choosing which pair to buy. But don’t worry, we’ve narrowed it down for you. Whether you want to dress it up, throw them on, WFH, or go into the office, while wearing these shoes, you can pretty much do it all.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO