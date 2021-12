A Fox News guests said that the prosecution of the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who has been charged with killing four people in a mass shooting at an Oxford, Michigan high school, is "politically motivated”.Andrew Branca, an attorney specialising in self-defense law, appeared on Fox News' Ingraham Angle with Laura Ingraham, where he made the comments. During the interview, Mr Branca offered his sympathies to the parents who lost children in the shooting and said that Ethan Crumbley should be held to the "fullest extent of the law”, but went on to criticise the prosecution of the 15-year-old's parents....

