ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Omicron 'blaming' shows persistence of racism in healthcare -advocate

By Donna Bryson
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jr0z_0dBcF16O00

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The persistence of racism is evident once again with the "blaming and shaming" of African nations for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, health advocate Dr. Joia Crear-Perry said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Reuters Next panel on racial disparities in Black maternal healthcare, Crear-Perry said the medical profession in the United States needed to stop resorting to racist tropes and start truth-telling.

"Even if you look at the latest blaming and shaming that's happening around the latest Omicron variant you see the same history, the same racist trope of blaming certain places, assuming white nations and nations that have majority-white populations are going to need to be protected from places who are not," she said.

"That's the same legacy and history that shows up in health and same legacy and history that we have to have truth-telling around in order for us to stop that behavior of blaming and shaming and harming people."

More than 50 countries have reportedly implemented travel measures to guard against Omicron, many of them banning travelers from southern African countries.

In guidance issued this week as reports of the Omicron variant spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said: "Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods."

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

Reporting by Donna Bryson in Denver Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 87

Patricia Cammett
5d ago

Blacks needs to be proactive in their own healthcare and mental well being by making wise and good decision. It is not racism. It’s is stupidity on the black race.

Reply(4)
48
Alex Drake
5d ago

Just one more example where FACTS are considered racist. It's not racist to state what science has proven. It's also not racist to ask the African countries ( who we basically support with our welfare aid) to get their house in order before they bring their diseases as well as their inferior intellects to this country to be fed, clothed, and housed by the taxpayers.

Reply
21
Thomas Caridakis
5d ago

WHITE AFRICA use to be a decent place to live, when there was apartheid. Now there's nothing but poverty, criminality and violence. You can't let the apes run the zoo.

Reply(4)
25
Related
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

It’s Time to Aggressively Target Another Top Killer of Black Americans

We’ve seen an increase in the share of Black Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 due to aggressive campaigns. Similar public efforts should work to provide Black Americans with information about their unique risk factors for cardiovascular disease, which continues to be a top killer of this population. [. READ:. Study: Minorities...
HEALTH
Seattle Times

As omicron variant circles the globe, African nations face blame and bans

Nations in southern Africa protested bitterly Saturday as more of the world’s wealthiest countries cut them off from travel, renewing a debate over border closures from the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic and compounding the problems facing poorly vaccinated countries. A new coronavirus variant called omicron, first detected in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Racism#Health Care#Persistence#Health Disparities#African#Reuters Next
North Dallas Gazette

New N’COBRA study finds genetic damage from historical racism linked to poor health and transgenerational trauma in Black Americans

CHICAGO – When the wounds are caused by generations of racism, it takes a group like the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to do the necessary deep cleaning. Since 1987, N’COBRA has been the leading mass coalition dedicated to obtaining Reparations for African descendants in America. Most recently, their work has been recognized by the MacArthur Foundation for their cutting-edge efforts.
HEALTH
scotscoop.com

Editorial: Call ‘imposter syndrome’ what it is: systemic oppression

If you’ve been around corporate America any time in the past decade, you might’ve heard the term “imposter syndrome” floating around. It’s a pop-psychology diagnosis that leaves the people affected feeling assuaged by being able to label themselves, but it shouldn’t — it’s thinly veiled racism and sexism. Imposter syndrome...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Mic

Queer people may be more likely to contract COVID-19, new report finds

This week, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released new data that looked at the risks and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the LGBTQ+ community, including those living with HIV. Among other things, the report found that LGBTQ+ folks are more likely to be vaccinated than the rest of the population — but they may also have been more likely to contract COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BET

OPINION: Why White Supremacy Is a Nefarious Culprit Behind The Omicron Variant

The omicron variant has brought COVID-19 vaccine inequality to the media forefront. Soon after the pandemic began, experts encouraged richer nations to share the world’s finite vaccine supply with poorer nations. Not only would unvaccinated populations be more vulnerable to the disease, but it would increase the risk of the virus mutating into a vaccine-resistant form that could devastate the world.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated white evangelicals appear immune to pro-vaccine messaging

White evangelical Christians have resisted getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States. A new study by Yale researchers provides evidence that persuading these vaccine holdouts to get their shots has only gotten more difficult. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

It’s reckless for the left to selectively cry racism

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death last year, employers offered black workers time off to deal with the news, and UCLA suspended a professor who refused to grade his supposedly traumatized black students more leniently than their nonblack peers. Such gestures may have been well-meaning, but they were also...
SOCIETY
GV Wire

Zakaria: Rich Countries are to Blame for Omicron

The saddest thing about the emergence of the omicron variant is its utter predictability, Fareed Zakaria says. For months, even longer, public health officials have been warning that as long as the coronavirus can circulate freely and widely, it would change its form, and that those mutations could be more difficult to handle than the original variant.
WORLD
Recorder

My Turn: Racism is killing me every day

As a Black woman, I am twice as likely as a white person to die of COVID-19. I also have high blood pressure and asthma, two conditions that occur at higher rates in Black Americans. Those medical conditions contribute to my odds of having a fatal outcome if I contract COVID-19.
HEALTH
ABC6.com

Omicron Variant Presence Raises Questions Among Healthcare Workers

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – Despite having the highest number of vaccinated nursing home workers in the country at 99%, Director of the Rhode Island Healthcare Association John Gage says he and his staff plan to continue to be “very vigilant” in taking COVID precautions following the announcement of the new Omicron variant making its way to the U.S.
HEALTH SERVICES
New York Post

Blame Fauci for the delay in halting Omicron’s spread in America

A new COVID-19 variant, reported from sub-Saharan Africa on Wednesday, has caused many developed countries to halt travel from that region without delay. All except America, which, thanks to Anthony Fauci, dithered and ultimately put into place a tepid plan to go into effect on Monday. As if viruses don’t...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
250K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy