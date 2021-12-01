ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL star Chad Johnson surprises server with $1,000 tip

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — A server at a Bar Louie in Tampa got quite the early Christmas surprise from former NFL star Chad Johnson. The former wide receiver and Pro Bowler teased the good deed on Twitter while he dined at the location...

IN THIS ARTICLE
