Geneva Man Accused of Violating Order of Protection

Some quick thinking Monday morning by the driver of a tractor-trailer hauling logs to avoid a collision with a stopped school bus in Schuyler County. The log hauler was traveling north on State Route 13, near Seeley Road in the town of Cayuta, when it came upon a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing. The driver of the hauler was unable to stop in time to avoid striking the bus and other cars so he drove the truck into a roadside ditch, where it turned onto its side.

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO