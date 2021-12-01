Geneva Man Accused of Violating Order of Protection
A Geneva man has been arrested on a felony charge of aggravated family offense after he allegedly was seen in a car that...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A Geneva man has been arrested on a felony charge of aggravated family offense after he allegedly was seen in a car that...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0