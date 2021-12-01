ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva Man Accused of Violating Order of Protection

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 6 days ago

A Geneva man has been arrested on a felony charge of aggravated family offense after he allegedly was seen in a car that...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

FL Radio Group

Wolcott Man Accused of Failure to Appear

A Wolcott man was arrested Monday afternoon on a bench warrant of Wayne County Court. Derek Yeara is accused of not appearing in court on June 28th. He was sent to Wayne County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio...
WOLCOTT, NY
FL Radio Group

Elmira Man Arrested on Torrey Bench Warrant

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year old Elmira man Sunday on a bench warrant issued out of Torrey Town Court. Deputies responded to the Chemung County Jail to arrest Jose Matos. He was brought back to Yates County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Rushville Residents Arrested on Family Court Warrants

Two Rushville residents were arrested Monday night on an active arrest warrant issued out of Yates County Family Court. 32-year-old Cory Scotchmer and 22-year old Rachel Bogart were each arrested on an unspecified violation of the Family Court Act. Both were taken to Yates County Jail to await the next...
RUSHVILLE, NY
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Man Charged With Attempted Rape in Cayuga County

A Syracuse man faces a number of charges, including attempted rape, for an incident that happened in the town of Mentz. A State Police Sergeant attempted to stop Lamont Bland following an incident that was initially reported as a robbery at knifepoint, but the 53-year old took off in a car. He eventually stopped on the Thruway and was taken into custody.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Accused of Cashing Three Stolen Checks

A Lyons man has been arrested on multiple counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of stolen property. Dylan Mills is accused of possessing three stolen checks and cashing all three in January. He was released on appearance tickets. Get the top stories on your radio...
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads to Dundee Man’s Arrest

A Dundee man faces a number of charges following an investigation of a suspicious vehicle on Bill Bailey Road in the town of Barrington. Not only was Joshua Briggs found to allegedly be driving drunk, but he was also ticketed for switched license plate, no insurance, driving an unregistered car, no inspection, no rear license plate and no rear bumper.
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario man following the report of a Domestic Dispute in the Town of Walworth. Deputies arrested Shawn M. Krause, age 43 of Ontario for Criminal Trespass in the 2nd degree and Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree.
ONTARIO, NY
FL Radio Group

Lodi Man Arrested in Horseheads

State Police announce the arrest of a Lodi man after a traffic stop led to them finding him to be in possession of a controlled substance. Troopers say Kyle Clawson was pulled over and it was found that he had created a fraudulent inspection sticker. During the investigation police found a controlled substance on him. Clawson was arraigned in Horseheads Village Court where he was taken to Chemung County Jail with no bail while he awaits his court date.
LODI, NY
FL Radio Group

Multiple Charges for Man Arrested in Steuben County

A traffic stop in the town of Erwin has lead to multiple charges for Charles Peters. State Police say that, after pulling over Peters on Meads Creek Road, he was found to have a warrant against him from Troopers in Wilton. He was also found to be in possession of possible heroin, and failed sobriety tests. Peters was taken to Steuben County Jail.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Woman Arrested in Wayne County

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reports the arrest of a City of Syracuse woman following a warrant arrest out of the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Nicole M. Dillenbeck, age 26, of 2nd North St, Syracuse for failure to appear in the Town of Williamson Court. It is alleged...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Arrested in Geneva After Attempted Stabbing

Geneva Police have arrested a man after he attempted to stab another Thursday night. Police say that the victim was leaving his apartment at the Courtyard Apartments complex when a man, later identified as Kevin Vasquez-Soto, ran up to him with a knife drawn. The suspect made it to the victim’s doorway before being scared off by the owner’s barking dogs.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Arrested for Welfare Fraud

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department reports that a Geneva woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly providing false information to the Ontario County Department of Social Services. Gyndibeth Ortiz-Amaro is also alleged have received 11,000 dollars in SNAP assistance that she was not entitled to. She is expected to appear in Hopewell Town Court to answer the charges against her.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Victor Man Ticketed Following Two-Car Benton Accident

A Victor man was ticketed for failure to keep and an unsafe lane change following a two-car accident in the town of Benton. 59-year old Scott Peloquin was traveling north on State Route 14A when he attempted to pass two northbound cars. One of the cars was turning left into a driveway on the west side of the road and was struck by Peloquin, sending both vehicles into the ditch.
VICTOR, NY
FL Radio Group

Log Hauler Avoids Near Collision With School Bus in Schuyler County

Some quick thinking Monday morning by the driver of a tractor-trailer hauling logs to avoid a collision with a stopped school bus in Schuyler County. The log hauler was traveling north on State Route 13, near Seeley Road in the town of Cayuta, when it came upon a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing. The driver of the hauler was unable to stop in time to avoid striking the bus and other cars so he drove the truck into a roadside ditch, where it turned onto its side.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Warrant

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 5:37 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nicholas M. Fish, age 33, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a Bench Warrant that was issued by the Seneca Falls Town Court for violating agreed upon terms and conditions of the Seneca County Sheriff's Work Alternative Program. Nicholas was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Pennsylvania Woman Arrested in Bath w/ Narcotics

WETM reports the arrest of a Pennsylvania woman by Bath Police after allegedly finding narcotics during a traffic stop. At 1:30am Thursday, police say they found crack cocaine and “a very large” amount meth on Jessica Blood of Bradford Pennsylvania. Blood was taken to Steuben County Jail and released after arraignment.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FL Radio Group

Police: Geona Man Leaves Scene of Motor Vehicle Accident

A Genoa man is facing a number of charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a two-car accident on State Route 34 Friday night. Witnesses told police 25-year old Mynor Escalante-Lopez left the crash site on foot. He was found walking on the side of the road not too far from the scene. Escalante-Lopez’s blood alcohol was recorded at .18%
GENOA, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested with Open Bottles of Liquor in Car

A Penn Yan man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Monday morning. Police say Devon Pierce was originally pulled over for having an expired inspection sticker. During the traffic stop, they found out his license was suspended for two prior DWI convictions and that his vehicle lacked a required interlock breathalyzer system. There were also two open bottle of liquor in the vehicle. Pierce was charged with unlicensed operation, driving an uninspected motor vehicle, operating a vehicle out of interlock restriction, and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.
PENN YAN, NY
