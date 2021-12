BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE (well, for Austin). Fall (dare we say almost winter) has finally made its way to Austin, and there's something especially charming about staying warm near a heater while the air is otherwise chilly. This list of heated patios ensures you can enjoy a meal and/or drink outside even if it is cold outside, thanks to our heater experts over at Yelp.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO