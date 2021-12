All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. One of Fort Worth's favorite holiday traditions returns when the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and special guest artists present Home for the Holidays, featuring a program of Christmas carols and seasonal tunes. Audiences can wave to Santa as the orchestra conjures a white Christmas courtesy of a magical snowfall.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO