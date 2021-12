Julio Jones, Chase Edmonds, and Calvin Ridley have each been out for at least four weeks on the IR or reserve/NFI list and they are all eligible to return in Week 14. The fantasy football playoffs start in Week 15 for most leagues, so a return from any these key players could be perfect timing for a late-season boost. We have the latest updates below so you can prepare your lineups in this final week of the fantasy regular season.

