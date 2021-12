CLEVELAND — At 36 years old and in his 16th season, former seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge is proving he still can get it done, scoring 12.9 points per game for the Nets on career-high 56.5% shooting. What makes his production especially significant is that Aldridge has adjusted to coming off the bench exclusively after starting 948 of the 951 games he played between his rookie season and this one.

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO