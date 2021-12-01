ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Former Cash Saver building leased

By Curtis Jackson, Olivia Taggart
 5 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A building that has housed two grocery stores but has been vacant almost three years may soon be re-opening, but it is not known yet what kind of business it is.

UPDATE: According to a lease agreement sent to our newsroom, the building has been leased by United Supermarkets, L.L.C.

We are awaiting confirmation from officials with United Supermarkets.

United confirms leasing new property in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President Henry Florsheim reported in a Facebook update Wednesday, December 1, that the old Cash Saver building at Southwest Parkway and Kemp has been leased, but he said he is not at liberty at this time to announce what will be in the building.

Though, Florsheim said that people will be excited once the company gives the go-ahead to reveal the new occupant.

The Cash Saver grocery store opened in January 2014 and closed in January 2019 .

Employees told when the Wichita Falls Cash Saver will close

Before Cash Saver, Albertson’s occupied the space, but when Albertson’s bought United Supermarkets in September 2013, it was required to sell its stores in Wichita Falls and Amarillo.

