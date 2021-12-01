ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder's Darius Bazley (elbow) available on Wednesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Houston...

www.numberfire.com

Related
numberfire.com

Magic's Gary Harris (hand) questionable Wednesday

Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (hand) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Harris missed Monday's game and he may be out again Wednesday. Cole Anthony (ankle) has already been ruled out for a third straight game, so look for Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton, and Terrence Ross to take on larger roles.
NBA
numberfire.com

Derrick Favors working with Thunder second unit Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Derrick Favors will not start on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Favors will move to the bench while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl shifts up to center and Aaron Wiggins makes his first NBA start. numberFire's models project Favors for 20.8 minutes and 21.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
NBA
numberfire.com

76ers' Seth Curry (back) available on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Seth Curry (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Curry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Golden State on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.5 minutes against the Warriors. Curry's Wednesday projection includes 15.2 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Hornets' PJ Washington (elbow) upgraded to questionable on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Washington entered the day listed as doubtful but has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's clash with the Magic. If he is available, our models expect him to play 19.9 minutes against Orlando. Washington's Wednesday...
NBA
Person
Darius Bazley
numberfire.com

Cavaliers' Darius Garland (neck) available on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Garland has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Pheonix. Garland's Wednesday projection includes 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) ruled out Monday, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to start

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Gilgeous-Alexander will not be active after Oklahoma City's star guard suffered a recent ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Hawks' team playing with a 98.8 pace, expect Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to see more minutes on Monday night.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cedi Osman (back) available for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Osman has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Phoenix. Osman's Wednesday projection includes 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3...
NBA
numberfire.com

Celtics' Jaylen Brown (injury management) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (injury management) is available for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown has been upgraded to available and will be active for Wednesday's showdown with the Nets. Our models expect him to play 32.7 minutes against Brooklyn. Brown's Wednesday projection includes 19.8 points, 5.7 rebounds,...
NBA
#The Houston Rockets#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Thunder's Aaron Wiggins making first NBA start Wednesday, Derrick Favors on bench

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins will start on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Wiggins will make his first career start in the NBA. He is averaging 13.8 minutes per game this season. Derrick Favors will be available off the bench as the Thunder go with a starting five of Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Wiggins, Darius Bazley, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
NBA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Sandro Mamukelashvili starting for inactive Grayson Allen on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks center Sandro Mamukelashvili is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Mamukelashvili will make his 12th appearance this season after Grayson Allen was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup against a Miami unit allowing a 106.6 defensive rating, Mamukelashvili's FanDuel salary stands at $4,000. Per...
NBA
numberfire.com

Portland's Anfernee Simons (illness) questionable for Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Simons is a late addition to the injury report on Wednesday due to an illness and is considered questionable to face the Kings. If he is available, our models expect him to play 19.9 minutes against Sacramento.
NBA
numberfire.com

Danny Green (hamstring) available for 76ers on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Danny Green (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Green has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Warriors on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 21.8 minutes against Golden State. Green's Wednesday projection includes 8.1 points, 2.9...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (wrist) available on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with Houston. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Rockets. His return could move Coby White to the bench.
NBA
numberfire.com

Thunder rule out Derrick Favors (illness) Monday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Derrick Favors (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Favors' playing time has trended down over the past week and now he's dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness. Mike Muscala could pick up a few more minutes off the bench Monday night. numberFire's models...
NBA
NESN

Cavs' Darius Garland To Play Wednesday Against Suns

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports Darius Garland will play in Wednesday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Phoenix Suns. Garland, who was listed as questionable with a neck injury, is expected to start at guard for the Cavaliers, last playing in a 117-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, playing 38 minutes, scoring 24 points, five rebounds and 11 assists. Starting in 16 games this year, Garland has averaged 35 minutes, 18 points, two rebounds and seven assists per game. With Collin Sexton out of the rotation, Garland is a primary playmaker for the Cavaliers, seeing a 24.8% usage rate, only behind Ricky Rubio.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' JaMychal Green (elbow) questionable Monday

The Denver Nuggets have added forward JaMychal Green (elbow) to their injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Miami Heat, listing him as questionable. It's usually a bad sign for a player's availability when the team adds them to the injury report just before game time, so Green's status should be monitored closely ahead of tipoff. He's a new addition to the Monday evening injury report with an elbow issue.
NBA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Terrence Ross (back) available Monday

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (back) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross hasn't started yet in any of his 20 available games this season, but has averaged 25 minutes per contest when available. He left Saturday's game early, but appears to be ready to play off the bench Monday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Shake Milton (groin) available for Philadelphia's Monday matchup

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (groin) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Milton is on track to return after Philadelphia's guard sat out one game with left groin soreness. In a positive matchup against a Magic team ranked 29th in defensive rating, our models project Milton to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,900.
NBA

