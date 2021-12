A vaccination can’t be reversed through any "detox" process, medical experts say. Yet, a social media post is spreading the false claim that a bath with borax can "get rid" of a COVID-19 vaccine. The bath may remove some water from the body, but not the molecules associated with vaccines, a toxicologist told us. The post Facebook Post Spreads Bogus Claim About ‘Detox’ After Vaccination appeared first on The Washington Informer.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO