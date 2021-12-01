ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Canada excludes Boeing from fighter jet competition

Times Daily
 5 days ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada has officially narrowed its decade-long hunt for a new fighter...

www.timesdaily.com

tucsonpost.com

Japan wants US bases to ground fighter jets

Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

The 5 best fighter jets that the US decided not to buy

US aviation history is littered with highly capable fighter jets that the military didn't buy. Officials have to balance the cost of the fighter against the number they need for the missions they have in mind. These are the five best fighters that didn't survive that evaluation. For every F-35...
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Boeing's B-52 Bombers Took Down Fighter Jets in Vietnam War Dogfights

Designed in the late 1940s, Boeing's B-52 is one of the most revered aircraft in aviation history. Known for their ability to fly around the world without the need to refuel, these magnificent aircraft also carry a heavy payload that can break the proverbial back of adversaries. What many don't know is the fact that high-flying bombers also engaged in dogfights in their early days and came out on top as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Japan's military, among world's strongest, looks to build

Dozens of tanks and hundreds of soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world's least-known military powerhouse. Just across the sea from rival Russia Japan opened up its humbly named Self Defense Force's firing exercises to the media in a display of public firepower that coincides with a recent escalation of Chinese and Russian military moves around Japanese territory. The drills, which foreign journalists rarely have a chance to witness, will continue for nine days and include about 1,300...
WORLD
Business Insider

2 questions hang over the future of the world's aircraft carriers

The world's carrier-capable navies face a debate over whether aircraft carriers are cost-effective and able to survive high-end conflict. Flat-decked aircraft carrying ships will always have some military utility, but countries will have to decide how much they want to spend on them. What's cooking with India's third aircraft carrier?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Canadian Government Disqualifies Boeing Bid For Fighter Deal

The Canadian government has confirmed that Boeing has been disqualified from the competition to replace the CF-18 fleet with up to 88 new fighters. The decision announced on Dec. 1 by the Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) agency leaves the Lockheed Martin F-35A Block 4 and Saab Gripen E...
AMERICAS
Times Daily

China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
SPORTS
Times Daily

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
SPORTS
Times Daily

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
CHINA
Times Daily

Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Defense Ministry on Monday announced that it was tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving Israeli spyware company NSO Group. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
MIDDLE EAST
News 8 WROC

India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

India and Russia have a long history of close ties. But recently, India has drawn closer to the United States, which it considers critical to countering China. India and China have had a months-long military standoff along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh, where deadly clashes erupted last year.
WORLD
Times Daily

Scientists slam German tabloid's pandemic coverage

BERLIN (AP) — A group representing Germany's main scientific organizations has accused the country's biggest-selling newspaper of contributing to public hostility against scientists during the coronavirus pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
WORLD
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

