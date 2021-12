In the ACC championship game on Saturday night, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett took use of the rules to great effect — arguably too much so. With a 58-yard touchdown scramble 1:18 into the first quarter, the senior scored the game’s first points. He was able to break loose by imitating a slide in the middle of the race. The closing Wake defenders had to pull up to avoid colliding with Pickett and being called for a personal foul. Pickett continued on his way to the end zone.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO